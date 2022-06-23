BTG Pactual (BPAC11) will deliver results that will silence market concerns, says BBA – Money Times

The fall in the market actions caused a portion of investors to begin to doubt the good performance of the banks Brazilians in the first quarter of the year.

Fear caused some roles to be penalized. In case of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the institution’s units, made up of one common share and two preferred shares, fell by 15% in the last month, creating a good entry point, says the Itaú BBA.

The institution reinforced the recommendation to outperform (expected performance above the market average) for the papers, with a fair price estimated at the end of 2022 of R$ 35, as it understands that the bank will deliver solid results next season. The figure embeds a potential high of 53.3% over the R$ 22.83 with which the paper closed on Wednesday (22).

“We expect BTG’s Q2 2022 results to alleviate fears that Q1 was unusually strong or that the guidance of approximately 20% of ROE (return on equity) for 2022 is at risk”, comment analysts Pedro Leduc, Mateus Raffaelli and William Barranjard, in a report released this Wednesday (22).

BTG units soared 5.55% today, at R$22.83, after the release of the report.

2Q22

BBA’s investment thesis for BTG suggests a quarterly net income of BRL 2 billion, up 18% year-on-year. The analysis team expects the company to report sequential revenue growth across all its business units.

the division of investment banking should report revenues in the order of R$400 million, with the fixed income activity mitigating the negative effects of the stock market.

in the segment of Corporate Bankingestimated revenues are approximately R$ 850 million, which implies a growth of around 30% in the annual comparison.

for the division of Asset ManagementBBA estimates revenues at R$340 million, up 27% year-on-year, while Sales & Trading should report an amount of R$1.2 billion (already conservative, in the opinion of analysts).

In Wealth Management, BTG should report an annual growth of 64% in revenue, to R$ 616 million, evaluates the BBA. According to the institution, the bank must be able to generate a yield net revenue of approximately 50 basis points, up from 43 basis points recorded in 2021.

BBA states that the Wealth Management division, although representing only 15% of revenues, plays a key role in the multiples of valuation. The unit can scale into a large addressable market, the institution says.

“Another set of good results from this division would confirm the quality of BTG’s products and services and the assertive IFA agreements”, he adds.

In BBA’s assessment, the Wealth Management segment will be the positive highlight of BTG’s results, in contrast to the industry.

Looking ahead, the institution believes that the Basel Ratio should exceed the current 15% without compromising growth. According to analysts, the improvement will come naturally from a combination of healthy ROE, slower growth in the loan portfolio and fewer asset acquisitions.

BBA also sees no need for BTG to return to the pandemic level, when the Basel Ratio was at 16-18%.

“These levels were temporarily applied to navigate more uncertain markets, both as a defense mechanism and to capitalize on opportunities that arose from market turmoil,” comment Leduc, Raffaelli and Barranjard.

BTG remains the top growth pick in the BBA financial sector for the upcoming earnings season and year.

