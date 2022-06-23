Bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health confirms two more deaths from dengue in Medianeira

The weekly dengue bulletin, published on Tuesday (21) by the State Department of Health, confirms eight more deaths from the disease, increasing the total number of deaths in Paraná to 59. The data are from the 43rd Epidemiological Report, from the new seasonal period of the disease, which started on August 1 and should continue until July 2022.

The people who died were between 61 and 91 years old. There were seven men and one woman. they resided in mediator (2), Cascavel (2), Maringá (1), Assis Chateaubriand (1), Formosa do Oeste (1) and Toledo (1). The deaths occurred between April 24 and June 2, 2022.

The report records 104,592 confirmed cases in Paraná. That’s 7,636 more compared to last week. In addition, there are 221,710 notifications and 352 municipalities have already had confirmed cases, about 88% of municipalities in Paraná.

“Our teams are still on alert and fighting the Aedes aegypti vector in all regions of Paraná, carrying out combat actions, in addition to training and guidance to all health professionals to combat dengue. in case of dengue symptoms and avoid self-medication”, stated the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

In addition to the dengue cases, two more cases of chikungunya fever were recorded, totaling 21 (six autochthonous and 15 imported). During this period there were no reported cases of Zika.

Source: AEN