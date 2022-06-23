C6 Bank launches payment link for online sales

The payment link makes it possible to carry out credit card transactions without the need for physical contact. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

C6 Bank has just launched the payment link, expanding the collection options for corporate customers. The tool enables online and distance sales for the main card brands, offers anti-fraud security and accepts payment in up to 12 installments.

The main advantage of the payment link is that it allows you to carry out credit card transactions without the need for physical contact or a website to send the charge, which can be done by email, social networks, WhatsApp messages or other applications. of conversation. To use the feature, just be a PJ customer with a C6 Pay machine.

“The payment link follows a digitalization trend that is also reflected in our customers’ businesses”, says Monisi Costa, head of products and legal entities at C6 Bank. “It is an additional sales tool that allows greater performance in social networks and e-commerce.”

Advantages of the new C6 Bank tool

In addition to the convenience for the seller, who is sure that the payment has been processed before sending the product or starting the service, the payment link also brings advantages to the final consumer, since the card data is stored in a secure environment and it is not necessary to be present either at the time of delivery or at the time of purchase to make the payment.

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

There is no joining fee or additional cost for using the payment link – neither for the seller nor for the consumer. The fees applied are the same as sales with a C6 Pay card, varying according to the chosen method. It is also possible to set up payment via Pix.

The customer can follow the status of each of the payments with information about the date and time of creation, order code and purchase status through the app and in the “my generated links” tab of Web Banking, in addition to recreating recurring links.

During the first stage of implementation, the payment link is available on Web Banking and on the Android app for all customers who have a machine.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com