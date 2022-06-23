Calls of up to 3 seconds made by robots will be charged – 06/22/2022 – Mercado

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) withdrew this Tuesday (21) the free calls of less than three seconds, continuing the offensive against abusive telemarketing.

The measure seeks to stop the growth of automatic calls, known as robocalls. These calls are made automatically by computers (robots) that make thousands of calls a day from the same number (generally not provided by operators).

Now, operators will be able to charge for calls answered from the first second.

The measure is part of a series of actions taken by the agency in recent months to contain undue calls and the practice of abusive telemarketing.

Earlier this month, Anatel determined that telecoms should send the list of companies that generated from 100,000 calls per day of up to 3 seconds. They would be warned to stop the practice under penalty of blocking and fine, which can reach R$ 50 million.

The telecoms, then, should start blocking this type of user and start informing the regulatory agency fortnightly about the blocks made and new suspicious numbers.

Also this month, the 0303 prefix became mandatory in active telemarketing calls, for sales of products or services, made by landline. Since March 10, operators have been obliged to adopt the measure in cell phone calls.

The agency’s board also approved this Tuesday (21) a proposal for a resolution that reduces and simplifies the regulatory burden of the sector. The so-called Regulatory Guillotine revoked 44 of the 280 regulations in force at Anatel.

Among the revoked regulations is the distribution of free telephone directories by fixed telephony concessionaires. Vicente Aquino, member of the board and rapporteur of the proposal, said that the resolution will provide simplification, transparency and discourage the practice of abusive telemarketing.

For the president of Anatel, Carlos Baigorri, a series of regulatory debris, which are no longer adhering to the present or to the LGPD (General Law for the Protection of Personal Data), have been eliminated.