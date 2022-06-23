Carol Garcia complains about Jade Picon’s casting for the soap opera: ‘People are born privileged’

Carol Garcia, who is part of the cast of the soap operas “How much more life the better” and “A dona do povo”, made an outburst on social networks complaining about the casting of Jade Picon for “Travessia”, the next 9 o’clock soap, written by Gloria Perez .

The actress left some comments on the Instagram post that Hugo Gloss made publicizing the video in which Jade receives the news that she has passed the test for the soap opera.

“It’s cool. It’s like me when I passed the test for ‘A Dona do Pedaço’, after hearing millions of no’s, millions of ‘it was almost’, a lot of money to get on the bus to study theater and WATCH THEATER. they went to theater college, think about CULTURE, have, in addition to talent, a VOCATION, they have social projects, they teach classes to pay bills and had to get a basic food basket during the pandemic. VERY similar. I loved it”, wrote Carol.

In another comment, he says he is currently working with an actress who built without work on the internet and who has a talent for the craft.

“I can’t resist changes. Changes are VERY welcome. I’m working with an actress who built her work on the internet. But she’s an actress. A person who studied, who respects the craft, who has a lot to add. It was here, on the internet, that she gained space and I just applaud her. The question I raise is knowing how to put each professional in the right place”.

Carol ended her outburst talking about people who are born privileged: “I don’t even think we (the actors) NEED to go through this. Each one has a story. But I think we have to have love for the profession, respect, dedication, study, conscience. There are people who are born privileged and that’s it… it’s up to each one to know what they do with it. But what impresses me the most is the industry itself, not the person themselves”.

Jade Picon poses with the cast of ‘Travessia’, the next 9 o’clock soap opera Photo: Reproduction/Hugo Gloss