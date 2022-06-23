Cash payment of more than R$ 6 thousand? Find out who can receive

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on Cash payment of more than R$ 6 thousand? Find out who can receive 5 Views

THE Federal Savings Bank released an updated list of people who will receive an amount of up to R$ 6,220 this June. The resources come from benefits from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Those who fit the requirements should be aware of the withdrawal period, which may expire after a while.

Read more: Urgent: billionaire FGTS profit will be defined today; see who is entitled

In general, residents who live in cities that have been hit by heavy rains in recent months can withdraw the FGTS. The modality in question is the loot calamity.

That is, residents of municipalities that have declared a state of emergency are part of the list of beneficiaries. They are: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. See below for a complete list of eligible states and their municipalities.

States and municipalities that can withdraw the FGTS calamity in 2022

See below the table of cities in which the FGTS calamity withdrawal of up to R$ 6,220 is enabled for its residents. Remembering that, in order to withdraw, the citizen must have a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts, otherwise there is no resource to be redeemed.

Watch:

stateCityDeadline for withdrawal
Holy SpiritSao Gabriel da Palha03/07/2022
Holy SpiritGood Jesus of the North07/10/2022
Minas GeraisMateus Leme04/07/2022
Minas Geraiscataguases06/07/2022
Minas GeraisAimorés06/20/2022
Rio de JaneiroItaocara06/20/2022
Rio de JaneiroCambuci06/20/2022
Rio de JaneiroBom Jesus do Itabapoana06/23/2022
Rio de JaneiroMiracema06/23/2022
Rio de JaneiroAngra dos Reis07/02/2022
Rio de Janeiroparaty03/07/2022
Rio de Janeiroaperibé06/07/2022
Rio de Janeiromosque07/12/2022
Rio de JaneiroNew Iguaçu07/13/2022
Rio de Janeiroburnt08/11/2022

Recently, the cities of Belford Roxo, in Rio de Janeiro, and Santo Antônio do Amparo, in the state of Minas Gerais, joined the list. It is important to remember that, after releasing the withdrawal, the deadline for withdrawal is up to 60 days.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What does Trajano’s departure from the Forbes billionaires list say about investing in Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)?

Magazine Luiza’s parent company, Luiza Trajano, dropped out of Forbes’ list of billionaires this month …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved