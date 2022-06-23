Cash payment of more than R$ 6 thousand? Find out who can receive

THE Federal Savings Bank released an updated list of people who will receive an amount of up to R$ 6,220 this June. The resources come from benefits from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Those who fit the requirements should be aware of the withdrawal period, which may expire after a while.
Read more: Urgent: billionaire FGTS profit will be defined today; see who is entitled
In general, residents who live in cities that have been hit by heavy rains in recent months can withdraw the FGTS. The modality in question is the loot calamity.
That is, residents of municipalities that have declared a state of emergency are part of the list of beneficiaries. They are: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. See below for a complete list of eligible states and their municipalities.
States and municipalities that can withdraw the FGTS calamity in 2022
See below the table of cities in which the FGTS calamity withdrawal of up to R$ 6,220 is enabled for its residents. Remembering that, in order to withdraw, the citizen must have a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts, otherwise there is no resource to be redeemed.
Watch:
|state
|City
|Deadline for withdrawal
|Holy Spirit
|Sao Gabriel da Palha
|03/07/2022
|Holy Spirit
|Good Jesus of the North
|07/10/2022
|–
|–
|–
|Minas Gerais
|Mateus Leme
|04/07/2022
|Minas Gerais
|cataguases
|06/07/2022
|Minas Gerais
|Aimorés
|06/20/2022
|–
|–
|–
|Rio de Janeiro
|Itaocara
|06/20/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|Cambuci
|06/20/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|Bom Jesus do Itabapoana
|06/23/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|Miracema
|06/23/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|Angra dos Reis
|07/02/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|paraty
|03/07/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|aperibé
|06/07/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|mosque
|07/12/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|New Iguaçu
|07/13/2022
|Rio de Janeiro
|burnt
|08/11/2022
Recently, the cities of Belford Roxo, in Rio de Janeiro, and Santo Antônio do Amparo, in the state of Minas Gerais, joined the list. It is important to remember that, after releasing the withdrawal, the deadline for withdrawal is up to 60 days.