Cash payment of more than R$ 6 thousand? Find out who can receive

THE Federal Savings Bank released an updated list of people who will receive an amount of up to R$ 6,220 this June. The resources come from benefits from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Those who fit the requirements should be aware of the withdrawal period, which may expire after a while.

In general, residents who live in cities that have been hit by heavy rains in recent months can withdraw the FGTS. The modality in question is the loot calamity.

That is, residents of municipalities that have declared a state of emergency are part of the list of beneficiaries. They are: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. See below for a complete list of eligible states and their municipalities.

States and municipalities that can withdraw the FGTS calamity in 2022

See below the table of cities in which the FGTS calamity withdrawal of up to R$ 6,220 is enabled for its residents. Remembering that, in order to withdraw, the citizen must have a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts, otherwise there is no resource to be redeemed.

state City Deadline for withdrawal Holy Spirit Sao Gabriel da Palha 03/07/2022 Holy Spirit Good Jesus of the North 07/10/2022 – – – Minas Gerais Mateus Leme 04/07/2022 Minas Gerais cataguases 06/07/2022 Minas Gerais Aimorés 06/20/2022 – – – Rio de Janeiro Itaocara 06/20/2022 Rio de Janeiro Cambuci 06/20/2022 Rio de Janeiro Bom Jesus do Itabapoana 06/23/2022 Rio de Janeiro Miracema 06/23/2022 Rio de Janeiro Angra dos Reis 07/02/2022 Rio de Janeiro paraty 03/07/2022 Rio de Janeiro aperibé 06/07/2022 Rio de Janeiro mosque 07/12/2022 Rio de Janeiro New Iguaçu 07/13/2022 Rio de Janeiro burnt 08/11/2022

Recently, the cities of Belford Roxo, in Rio de Janeiro, and Santo Antônio do Amparo, in the state of Minas Gerais, joined the list. It is important to remember that, after releasing the withdrawal, the deadline for withdrawal is up to 60 days.