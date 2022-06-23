Cauã Reymond is surprised by Mariana Goldfarb’s declaration of love: “love in Italian”

Cauã Reymond and Mariana Goldfarb are in the mood for total romance during the couple’s vacation and tour of Italy. And on the afternoon of this Wednesday (22), the digital influencer melted hearts and caused an uproar in the web when using your social networks to share a charming click in which the couple appears smiling and emanating happiness in a green field with the blue sky in the background.

in the caption, Mariana took the opportunity to make a beautiful and passionate declaration of love to your beloved: “How do you spell love in Italian? And it’s also too good, I don’t want to leave?”, she wrote. Followers quickly interacted with goldfarb through comments: “Perfect!”said one. “The harmony of the two has always been clear… much love Mari to you Mari”wrote another. “Most beautiful thing”spoke a third. “I wish all the love in the world for this beautiful couple”said another fan.

And who could not fail to interact in the publication is Cauã Reymond himself, that when seeing the post of his wife declaring love to him, he also didn’t waste time and posted a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments: “❤️❤️❤️”. But whoever thinks that this is the first time Mariana Goldfarb makes public declarations of love to her husband, Cauã Reymond.

The actor recently turned 42, and at the time, the model chose photos of remarkable moments with Cauã’s husband and daughter, Sofia, and shared on your stories of Instagram, where he once again made a point of writing beautiful words when congratulating him: “My love, all that is best, most beautiful and lightest is what I wish for you. I love you”.