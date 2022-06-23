CBF admits problems and decides to draw VAR offside lines live on broadcast | football

The president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, Wilson Seneme, said this Wednesday that from the next round of the Brazilian Championship, the VAR offside lines will be drawn live and shown in the broadcasts of the games. The novelty, initially, will be tested only in Serie A.

– We will make the construction of the offside line available in the live broadcast. It will no longer send the photo of the play for the broadcast to put in the sequence. We understand that when the people who are following the transmission start to follow the construction of the line, they will better understand the end of it – said Seneme.

There will also be specific training for video referees.

– We want to give daily training to these referees so that they can improve this line of intervention, that’s what we’re looking for – said Seneme.

1 of 2 Currently, the CBF only provides the photo of the offside line — Photo: Reproduction Currently, the CBF only provides the photo of the offside line — Photo: Reproduction

The CBF also stated that it will publish more videos and audios with the dialogues between the VAR booth and the field referees. Until today, the entity only released videos of the revised bids. But now it will also publish bids that should have been checked and were not by VAR.

– We had a small group of work, so we didn’t publish everything. From now on, they can charge us more. This demand has to be absorbed – said Seneme.

The president of the CBF Arbitration Commission promised to publish still this Wednesday the videos of the controversial bids that took place in the game between Inter and Botafogo, last Sunday.

The new measures were announced by the director this Wednesday, during an event in which the new members of the CBF Arbitration Commission were presented.

There are a total of 18 members. Among them are well-known names, such as former referees Ricardo Marques Ribeiro and Péricles Bassols.

– I arrived at these names with maximum autonomy. I know that I am being watched by the president, just as the referees have to know that they are being watched by us. But this freedom of action (to choose the names) I didn’t even have at Conmebol – guaranteed Seneme.

2 of 2 Péricles Bassols, new VAR manager at CBF — Photo: Martín Fernandez Péricles Bassols, new VAR manager at CBF — Photo: Martín Fernandez

Check out the full list below: