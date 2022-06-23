Ceni outlines changes in last training session before classic

São Paulo ended on Wednesday morning (22) the preparation for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against Palmeiras, this Thursday (23), at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi. After raising the possibility of saving the starting lineup, coach Rogério Ceni and the board reached a consensus to preserve some parts of the squad in relation to the team that lost in a turn, already in stoppage time, to the rival, on Monday ( 20), for the Brasileirão.

As per LANCE! revealed, coach and board created a squeak on Monday due to his desire to spare players prioritizing the Brasileirão dispute. The board, however, keeps an eye on the fat revenues from the Copa do Brasil, which would relieve the tricolor cashier.

The wings should be the priority sector to be spared by the coach. Igor Vinícius and Reinaldo, holders in the second, showed great wear and tear and should remain as an option on the bench. Rafinha and Welington should be their replacements, respectively.

Another point observed by Ceni is the articulation and attack sector. The coach evaluates to enter with one more offensive option to not leave Calleri isolated, as it happened for the duel of the Brasileirão. If this alternative is fulfilled, Luciano and Éder dispute that vacancy that would be opened by Rodrigo Nestor, with a tendency to be spared.

Elected highlights on Monday, Gabriel Neves and Patrick will be kept among the starting 11.

None of the eight injured players (Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Nikão, Talles Costa, Alisson, Luan, Caio and Walce) will be available for this Thursday, as will Moreira, with the Portuguese under-18 team.

In the last training session before the new Choque-Rei, Ceni led a technical and tactical training session and some players also did free-kick work.

Tricolor must play with Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Luciano or Éder), Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington (Reinaldo); Calleri.