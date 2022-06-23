Chamber authorizes auction of scrap from Guaraí City Hall and agreement with health workers

During sessions held on the morning of this Tuesday (21/06), the Chamber of Guaraí approved two projects that were on the agenda, one of them sent on an emergency basis. The articles authorize the municipality to proceed with the procedures for carrying out a scrap auction and the establishment of agreements for payments of R$ 2.4 million in rights charged by health workers.

Summary of approved projects

– Bill 06/2022, authored by the Municipality of Guaraí, which authorizes the auction of goods (scrap) that are part of the municipal heritage.

– Complementary Law Project 016/2022, authored by the Municipality of Guaraí, authorizing the municipality to sign a judicial agreement with health servers.

Approved requirements

Also during the session, some requirements and indications were approved. The requests, forwarded to the Executive Branch (Prefeitura de Guaraí) and competent municipal secretariats, demand a solution to the demands of the community and suggest improvements to be fixed through the laws in force.

Tarcisio Ramos (PDT)

– Requests from the competent municipal secretariat that urgent action be taken to maintain urban roads in the Airport Sector; if resurfacing is not possible, at least fill in the holes.

Nile Flour (PV)

– Requires action from the competent municipal secretary aiming at the removal of garbage/debris in the Alto Bonito Sector, a place where some people would be carrying out irregular waste disposal in areas close to the dwellings.

Maydson Almeida (SD)

– Asks that a feasibility study be prepared for the installation of speed bumps on Rua 2, more precisely at the access to the Alto Alegre Sector, a street where residents often complain about the imprudence of some drivers.

Project approved in 1st vote

– Bill 08/2022, a joint initiative of councilors Nilo Farinha (PV) and Léo Geladinha (PV), establishes the feed bank of the municipality of Guaraí.

Projects awaiting vote

– Bill 02/2022, authored by the Municipality of Guaraí, which authorizes the signing of an agreement with an association of university students for the transfer of school buses.

– Bill 05/2022, which authorizes the municipality of Guaraí to integrate the intermunicipal consortium Delta Tocantins, aiming at solid waste management.

– Complementary Bill 010/2022, authored by the Guaraí City Hall, which provides for the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for the year 2023.

Session calendar (2022)

January: (RECESS PERIOD)

February: 07, 10, 17, 21 and 02/23

March: 07, 10, 17, 22, and 03/29

April: 04, 07, 12, 19 and 04/20

May: 02, 10, 18, 24 and 05/31

June: 07, 09, 15, 21 and 06/23

July: (RECESS PERIOD)

August: 01, 09, 16, 23 and 30/08

September: 05, 13, 15, 20 and 27/09

October: 03, 06, 11, 18, 10/25

November: 07, 10, 17, 22 and 29/11

December: 05, 08, 12, 14 and 12/15

Note: The sessions of the Chamber of Guaraí are broadcast live on Facebook from Casa de Leis, starting at 9 am. You can also watch the recording at any time. More details on the website guarai.to.leg.br.