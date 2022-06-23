Chamber working group will analyze new legislation on mandatory health insurance coverage – News

06/23/2022 – 11:28

Deputies will discuss mandatory coverage of medical insurances

The Chamber of Deputies created a working group to analyze new legislation on mandatory coverage of treatments by health plans. Since the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that operators are only obliged to comply with the therapies included in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list, different deputies have presented proposals to reverse the effects of the decision.

The working group will be coordinated by deputy Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP) and reported by deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR). There are, in total, 15 members, who have 90 days, extendable for an equal period, to complete the work.

Public hearings and meetings may be held with bodies and entities of organized civil society, as well as professionals in the field.

health, jurists and authorities.

The decision to create the group was announced by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in plenary on Tuesday (21). On the occasion, he recalled that, before the STJ vote, there was a meeting of deputies with representatives of the ANS and with mothers of patients in continuous treatment, who defend the return of the exemplary list. According to him, the idea is to seek balance, with maximum attention to the subject.

One of the group’s participants, deputy Túlio Gadelha (Rede-PE) classified the STJ’s decision as absurd. For him, the House needs to legislate on the subject.

The role of the ANS is basic and does not cover, for example, treatments with recently approved drugs, some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and surgeries with robotic techniques. With the taxing list, the plans are exempt from the obligation to pay for treatments like this.

Reporting – Luiz Cláudio Canuto

Editing – Rachel Librelon