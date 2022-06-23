Check out this Wednesday’s deals on AliExpress

This Wednesday (23), AliExpress has great discounts on smartwatches, smartphones and RAM sticks. Offers start at 21:00 and end at 00:00. Check out.

TicWatch C2 Plus

It comes standard with Wear OS, a version of Android for smart watches. The device is IP68 certified, resistant to water and dust, has support for downloading several applications, in addition to monitoring heart rate, sleep quality and a series of sports.

Asus ROG Phone 5

It is the darling of mobile game enthusiasts. It has a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 2448×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The device has a triple camera set, with a 64 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultra wide camera and a 5 MP macro camera, in addition to a 16 MP front camera. For long hours of gameplay, the device has a 6,000mAh battery, which makes it perfect for gaming.

Kingston Fury

Anyone who is thinking of upgrading their computer can take advantage of the opportunity to purchase the Kingston Fury RAM memory stick. The component can be found in capacities ranging from 8 GB to 16 GB of memory. Before buying, remember to check if your computer is compatible.

