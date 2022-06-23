Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2493 contest; prize is BRL 68.3 million

On the night of this Wednesday (22/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: lotteries number 2553 from Lotofácil; the 2493 of the Mega-Seine; the 2329 from Lotomania and the 260 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • MEGA-SENA | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Mega Sena

The sweetheart of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 68.3 million, had the following dozens drawn: 04-09-37-43-44-56.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 3.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 0
Column 4: 9
Column 5: 4
Column 6: 4
Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 601 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-05-14-16-18-21-24-29-31-35-37-45-46-53-64-70-85-87-88-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-09-07-08-11-13-14-17-18-19-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

