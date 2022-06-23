Children get stuck in a toy in a park in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater SP | Sao Paulo

Twenty children were trapped in a toy, six meters high, at Parque Cidade das Crianças, in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo, on Thursday morning (23), informed the Fire Department.
According to the corporation, four vehicles attended the incident. The park is located on Rua Tasman, in the Jardim do Mar neighborhood.
According to Captain André Elias, around 12 noon this Tuesday, 12 children had already been removed by a ladder. None were injured. The toy had a mechanical failure.
The Municipality of São Bernardo do Campo said that teams are in place to supervise the removal procedures. “It is important to note that the park is managed by the company Nova Cidade Parques São Bernardo do Campo, which called the firefighters and the Military Police”, said the municipal administration.
The city also said that the equipment that had problems will be banned for maintenance.
Children are rescued from a toy that had a mechanical failure in a park in São Bernardo do Campo – Photo: TV Globo
