Citroën electric microcar limited series sells out in 17 minutes

For those who don’t know, Citroën offers in Europe an electric microcar called the Ami. The model (including quoted for Brazil) can be driven by teenagers up to 14 years old and does not require a license in the old continent.

The fact is that the brand has launched a limited series of the little one, called My Ami Buggy. The most curious thing is that its 50 units were sold online in just 17 minutes 28 seconds.

Citroën claims that the fastest customer was able to complete the entire purchase process to purchase their My Ami Buggy in just 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

The copies will be numbered and personalized with the names of the owners, and will be delivered during the second half of August.

With an adventurous look, the model has no doors and has a sunroof. It also gained reinforcements in the front and rear bumpers.

Sold in nine countries, the Ami has won over 21,000 customers in Europe since its commercial launch in April 2020.

Citroen Ami

Curious about Ami? The Motor Show has already tested the minicar, check this link.

