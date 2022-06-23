Claudia Rodrigues supports Guta Stresser after the diagnosis of a disease – Famous

Claudia Rodrigues sent an emotional message to Guta Stresser (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Montagem)

Claudia Rodrigues, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, recorded an emotional video for Guta Stresser. The actress who gave life to Bebel de the big family recently revealed to have the same autoimmune disease.

The artist, who was diagnosed in 2000 and has already been hospitalized for treatment, wanted to be a colleague and took the opportunity to make a statement to her girlfriend, Adriane Bonato, who supports her in the fight against the disease.

“Hi Guta, how are you? No! It’s okay, isn’t it? This disease is shit, it’s killing us little by little. You have to have faith. You have to trust in God, you have to have a lot of faith, and fight hard to do everything that needs to be done”, he began.

“I want to tell you that the disease is shit, a degenerative disease that destroys us, it’s very complicated. You have to trust in God, you have to have a lot of faith, and fight hard to do everything that needs to be done. If you are lucky enough to have an Adriane Bonato in your life, you will have many years of life and with quality of life. Otherwise, unfortunately, it will be very difficult, as it was for me a day without her”, added the eternal Marinete de The Diarist.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she added: “Count on me and Dri too, always”.

In the comments of the post, Adriane Bonato also sent a message to Guta: “I’m here for whatever happens and my countryman comes. Don’t despair. Today, there are many treatments, don’t forget alternative medicine. And the secret of victory is a lot of faith, God is love, that heals! So move forward, determination, focus, faith a lot of love! God bless you greatly and I’m here for whatever you need”, wrote the businesswoman, also born in Paraná.

Check out the video below: