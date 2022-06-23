Colombian low-cost airline arrives in Brazil with cheaper routes

The Colombian company Viva, which calls itself “ultra low cost” or very low cost, announced the start of its operations in Brazil. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take place this Thursday (23).

Initially, the operation will only depart from São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, with three direct weekly flights departing from Medellín, the airline’s hub, to cities such as Miami, in the USA; Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic; Cancún and Mexico City, Mexico; and Colombian coastal destinations such as Cartagena, Santa Marta and San Andrés.

Each segment will be carried out by A320neo model aircraft, with capacity for 188 passengers. Viva expects to sell tickets up to 35% cheaper compared to competitors for international destinations departing Brazil.

Comparisons with other airlines

Our simulated round-trip flights between São Paulo and Medellín between 5/7, Tuesday, and 14/7, Thursday — days when Viva’s planes depart from São Paulo — and compared the prices offered by the newcomer and veterans. .

Without the right to carry-on luggage of up to 12 kg, the cost of the ticket is R$ 1,646 for Viva. With the suitcase, the value goes up to R$ 2,120, both values ​​referring to a direct flight of 6 hours.

Compared to national companies, Azul, for example, has no offer for the destination. Your partners don’t have flights available for the date. The same route through Latam involves two stops on the way and one on the way back and the cost would be R$ 8,140, ​​with trips longer than 12 hours.

The reason for the economy of the ‘ultra low cost’ modality is the offer of flights with no fees for hand luggage Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For Gol, the most economical scenario would be to opt for a return on 7/12, another Tuesday. The total would be BRL 6,400, with connections on both stretches — operated by partner Avianca.

The international company that offers the most competitive ticket is Copa Airlines, for R$6,269, with a stopover in Panama City on the way out and another on the way back.

When another route is proposed — between São Paulo and Punta Cana — departing on 7/7, Thursday, and returning a week later, on 14/7, the cheapest version without hand luggage by Viva Air costs R$ 2,432, with a connection in Medellín on both the outward and return trips. Carrying a suitcase raises the price to R$3,065.

Azul does not offer flights, even through partners, for the period or on flexible dates around those suggested. This is the same case with Gol. The cheapest option in the competition is from Latam Brasil for R$ 6,319 with two stopovers in Assunção and Lima on the way out and another two in Lima and Galeão, in Rio, on the way back.

Destination offer

Viva flights in São Paulo will have weekly frequencies, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to Medellín. The company projects 50,000 passengers in its first year of operations here.

Outside the country, the company already offers 45 domestic routes in Colombia and Peru; in addition to 13 international routes to the United States, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Argentina and now to Brazil. Tickets departing from Guarulhos are already on sale through the website www.vivaair.com.