company turns to Russian CPUs to continue making automatic teller machines

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, Russia suffers constant sanctions for its conduct in triggering this very conflict. With regard to the technological segment, several brands have already turned their backs on the Eurasian country, namely the giants Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

As a result, Vladimir Putin’s country has been trying to find alternatives to face these same sanctions. And according to recent news, the BFS company is now turning to Russian Elbrus processing chips, developed in the region, to be able to continue manufacturing automatic teller machines.





Russian Elbrus processors used to manufacture automatic teller machines

Life is not easy for Russia, as the various sanctions applied to the country aim to affect various sectors, such as the financial market and the technology industry. In this sense, to face these consequences, the country's government has announced some measures, such as the intention to produce 28 nm chips locally by the year 2030.

In addition, more recently it became known that the Russian company BFS will resort to the use of processors produced in the region, in order to be able to continue manufacturing its automatic teller machines. This is due to the cut in access to equipment from various manufacturers, such as AMD, Intel and ARM and, therefore, the company is no longer able to use their components to power its automatic boxes.

The solution found, at least for now, is the use of Elbrus CPUs, produced by the Russian company MCST (Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies), one of the most important chip manufacturers in Putin's country. In addition, BFS will also use software developed by itself.

According to the details revealed, the ATM company then intends to carry out the mass production of its own automatic teller machines, and estimates that these will begin to arrive between the months of February and March 2023, in a batch of around 1,500 units. . The BFS further adds that "the technical level [das caixas] will respond to market needs and will not lose out to foreign products".

The boxes will be the first to use the Russian Elbrus processor, which should have 8 cores at a frequency of 1.30 GHz. It will also have 4 MB of level 2 (L2) cache and 16 MB of L3 level. The chip will feature a 28nm manufacturing process and a performance of 250 GLOPS. In terms of comparison, the processor will be slower than a 4-core AMD Phenom II X4 965 that was released in August 2009.

