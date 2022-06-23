Component quality is questionable

The Corolla Cross exhaust continues to generate controversy and criticism of Toyota. This time, it was the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, that asked for clarification regarding a possible low standard of quality of the parts and alleged camouflage of the SUV’s 2023 line exhaust.

For those who don’t remember, one of the many criticisms that the Corolla Cross has received since launch was the damper, positioned at the end of the exhaust. The component ended up compromising the rear aesthetics of the model. To make matters worse, on the 2023 SUV lineup, Toyota’s “engineering” tried to make up this defect with a coat of black paint.

And the Corolla Cross’s exhaust tip might just be the tip of the iceberg. Based on internet publications and consumer complaints on social networks, Senacon wants to understand if there is a difference between the quality, performance and aesthetics of the items of vehicles sold in Brazil compared to those sold in European and North American countries. .

Exhaust muffler painted in matte black Toyota Corolla Cross in GR-Sport version

Far beyond the Corolla Cross exhaust…

And, to prove this, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security will not lack arguments. In addition to the exhaust, the Corolla Cross has an extensive list that differentiates it, for example, from the vehicle sold in the United States. One of them is the sophisticated multilink suspension, which in Brazil was replaced by a torsion axle.

Another point that criticizes the Brazilian Corolla Cross is the pedal-operated brake and parking. An average SUV should have this push-button drive, as is Toyota’s average SUV in the US market. The Japanese brand also does not offer all-wheel drive here.

According to the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, if it is proven that the automaker acted in bad faith, both in the case of the Corolla Cross exhaust and in other matters, Toyota may face administrative sanctions. “We are attentive to practices that violate transparency in the relationship between companies and consumers,” he said.

Toyota was notified last Monday (20/6), and has ten days to forward the clarifications. Senacon is still going to find out if consumers are informed about the partial painting carried out on the Corolla Cross exhaust, and about the quality of the measure adopted by the automaker to try to adapt the part.

What does Toyota say on the matter?

“Toyota do Brasil informs that it has received the notification from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and that it will provide clarifications as requested by the entity. The company reinforces that it works based on respect for customers, offering products of high quality, durability and reliability, characteristics that are recognized in all vehicles of the brand, which includes the Corolla Cross”.