Confaz revokes agreement that fixed a single ICMS rate for diesel oil

With the decision of the STF, the rule that takes into account the value of fuels in the last five years applies again

Dirceu Portugal/Estadão Content

Diesel price must be changed by a ceiling determined by Congress



O National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) revoked this Wednesday, 22, the agreement approved in March that determined a single rate of ICMS for the diesel oil of R$ 1,066 per liter, which would be applied from the 1st of July. Each state could still apply discounts and offsets as a way to avoid tax increases. The revocation takes into account the decision of André Mendonça, minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), last Friday, 17, which determined that the rates charged on all fuels must be equal. Now, the ICMS calculation for all fuels will be based on the average price of each product in the last five years, while there is no agreement for a new methodology. Confaz meets to seek this new methodology next Wednesday, 28th. The governors are also awaiting the presidential sanction of the law that determines the ICMS limit in the fuel, communication, transport and energy sectors to 17%, which could also affect the issue – state representatives are opposed to the limitation because it would lead to a loss of revenue and intend to challenge it in court.