Consultation of the 2nd batch of refunds released

This Thursday, from 10 am, the Federal Revenue releases the consultation of the second batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds. See below how to know if you were included. Payment will be made next Thursday (30).

The first batch was already paid in May and was intended for Brazilians who fit legal priorities, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

According to the IRS, in the second batch, R$ 6.3 billion will be paid, of which R$ 2,697,759,582.31 will go to taxpayers who have legal priority — the bank credit will be made to 4,250,448 people.

Taxpayers who are not a priority and have submitted their income tax declaration by March 19 will also receive it. In this lot, the refund amount will be adjusted by 1% by Selic.

See the 2022 IR refund payment schedule:

1st batch: May 31

2nd batch: June 30

3rd batch: July 29

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30

A common question of who is entitled to the refund is knowing exactly when it will be paid. Unfortunately, the IRS does not release this information in advance. You need to verify, on the eve of payment for each batch, that your refund has been included.

How do I know if I will receive it?

To find out if your payment will be released in this batch, you must access the Revenue website and inform the CPF number (without number separators, dots or dashes) and the date of birth (by typing only the numbers, without the slashes).

The date of birth must be entered with two digits for the day, two for the month and four for the year.

Where will the money be deposited?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, it is possible to reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB portal or through the telephones of the bank’s relationship center, through the numbers 4004-0001 for capitals, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, a special telephone exclusively for hearing impaired people.