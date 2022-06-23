Consumer Department gives 10 days for health plans to explain price readjustment | Health

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, gave 10 days for the main health plan operators to explain the price adjustment. The deadline started counting from Wednesday (22).

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, explained that the objective is to verify if companies are applying abusive increases.

“It is necessary to understand the dynamics of the market, considering the rights and guarantees provided for by the Consumer Protection Code, especially the principles of transparency, good faith and balance”, said the minister.

In May, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) authorized a 15.5% readjustment. Senacon reported that it has preliminary news that some operators have exceeded this amount and imposed increases greater than 40% in individual plans. In collective plans, there are suspicions of readjustments in the range of 80%.

Brazilians made more than 104 thousand searches to change their health plan; 36% are looking for a cheaper package