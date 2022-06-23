Copa do Brasil 2022 is the second edition with more elite clubs in the round of 16 in history; see ranking | Brazil’s Cup

Filled with state and national classics, the popular round of 16 of the 2022 Copa do Brasil begins this Wednesday with a significant milestone: is the second edition with more elite clubs in the Brazilian Championship in the history of the competition. With 14 Serie A teams still in contention, the current tournament equaled the number of participants in the 1998, 1999 and 2000 editions and is only behind 1996, which featured 15 Brasileirão teams in the current phase.
If we count from 2006, when the Brasileirão started to count with only 20 clubs, the current edition is the one with the largest number of elite participants since 1989, the year of Brazil’s Cup. Are they: America-MG, Atletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Ceará, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense, Strength, Goiás, palm trees, saints and Sao Paulo. Of the 16 teams, only two do not play in Serie A: Bahia and cruiseboth from Serie B. (Check out the complete ranking of the editions below).
+ Check the complete table of the Copa do Brasil
Copa do Brasil enters the round of 16 stage — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
Number of elite teams in each edition of the Copa do Brasil
|Edition
|Number of elite teams
|2022
|14
|2021
|10
|2020
|13
|2019
|13
|2018
|13
|2017
|12
|2016
|12
|2015
|13
|2014
|10
|2013
|12
|2012
|10
|2011
|10
|2010
|12
|2009
|10
|2008
|9
|2007
|9
|2006
|6
|2005
|9
|2004
|9
|2003
|10
|2002
|13
|2001
|13
|2000
|14
|1999
|14
|1998
|14
|1997
|13
|1996
|15
|1995
|12
|1994
|9
|1993
|13
|1992
|9
|1991
|9
|nineteen ninety
|8
|1989
|13
Won by Cruzeiro, the 1996 Copa do Brasil had Remo as the only “intruder” among the Brazilian Serie A teams in the current phase. At the time, the team from Pará was playing in Serie B and was eliminated by Corinthians precisely in the round of 16. The other clubs that competed in the phase were: Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Corinthians, Coritiba, Criciúma, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras, Paraná, São Paulo and Vasco.
The high number of elite clubs in 2022 has also reserved a good amount of state and national classics in the current phase of the tournament. Return games are scheduled for July 12-14. The classified for the quarter finals will receive a prize of R$ 3.9 million.
See match details:
- 19h – Atlético-GO x Goiás – Antonio Accioly
- 19h – Bahia x athletic – Fonte Nova Arena
- 20h – Strength x Ceará – Castelão
- 21:30 – Atlético-MG x Flamengo – Mineirão
- 21:30 – Corinthians x saints – Neo Chemistry Arena
- 19h – Fluminense x cruise – Maracanã
- 20h – Sao Paulo x palm trees – Morumbi
- 19h – America-MG x Botafogo – Independence
- 8:30 pm – Atletico-PR x Bahia – Baixada Arena
- 9pm – cruise x Fluminense – Mineirão
- 19h – Goiás x Atlético-GO – Saw
- 20h – Ceará x Strength – Castelão
- 21:30 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG – Maracanã
- 20h – palm trees x Sao Paulo – Allianz Park
- 9pm – Botafogo x America-MG – Nilton Santos
After the round of 16, the CBF will hold a new draw, which will define the quarter-final clashes and the draw until the decision, scheduled for October 12 and 19.