Copa do Brasil 2022 is the second edition with more elite clubs in the round of 16 in history; see ranking | Brazil’s Cup

Filled with state and national classics, the popular round of 16 of the 2022 Copa do Brasil begins this Wednesday with a significant milestone: is the second edition with more elite clubs in the Brazilian Championship in the history of the competition. With 14 Serie A teams still in contention, the current tournament equaled the number of participants in the 1998, 1999 and 2000 editions and is only behind 1996, which featured 15 Brasileirão teams in the current phase.

If we count from 2006, when the Brasileirão started to count with only 20 clubs, the current edition is the one with the largest number of elite participants since 1989, the year of Brazil’s Cup. Are they: America-MG, Atletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Ceará, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense, Strength, Goiás, palm trees, saints and Sao Paulo. Of the 16 teams, only two do not play in Serie A: Bahia and cruiseboth from Serie B. (Check out the complete ranking of the editions below).

Copa do Brasil enters the round of 16 stage

Number of elite teams in each edition of the Copa do Brasil Edition Number of elite teams 2022 14 2021 10 2020 13 2019 13 2018 13 2017 12 2016 12 2015 13 2014 10 2013 12 2012 10 2011 10 2010 12 2009 10 2008 9 2007 9 2006 6 2005 9 2004 9 2003 10 2002 13 2001 13 2000 14 1999 14 1998 14 1997 13 1996 15 1995 12 1994 9 1993 13 1992 9 1991 9 nineteen ninety 8 1989 13

Won by Cruzeiro, the 1996 Copa do Brasil had Remo as the only “intruder” among the Brazilian Serie A teams in the current phase. At the time, the team from Pará was playing in Serie B and was eliminated by Corinthians precisely in the round of 16. The other clubs that competed in the phase were: Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Corinthians, Coritiba, Criciúma, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras, Paraná, São Paulo and Vasco.

The high number of elite clubs in 2022 has also reserved a good amount of state and national classics in the current phase of the tournament. Return games are scheduled for July 12-14. The classified for the quarter finals will receive a prize of R$ 3.9 million.

See match details:

19h – Atlético-GO x Goiás – Antonio Accioly

x – Antonio Accioly 19h – Bahia x athletic – Fonte Nova Arena

x – Fonte Nova Arena 20h – Strength x Ceará – Castelão

x – Castelão 21:30 – Atlético-MG x Flamengo – Mineirão

x – Mineirão 21:30 – Corinthians x saints – Neo Chemistry Arena

19h – Fluminense x cruise – Maracanã

x – Maracanã 20h – Sao Paulo x palm trees – Morumbi

19h – America-MG x Botafogo – Independence

8:30 pm – Atletico-PR x Bahia – Baixada Arena

x – Baixada Arena 9pm – cruise x Fluminense – Mineirão

19h – Goiás x Atlético-GO – Saw

x – Saw 20h – Ceará x Strength – Castelão

x – Castelão 21:30 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG – Maracanã

20h – palm trees x Sao Paulo – Allianz Park

x – Allianz Park 9pm – Botafogo x America-MG – Nilton Santos