Corinthian jewel on rival’s radar and request by Neymar

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the opening of the transfer window.

In Brazil, the highlights go to Botafogo, who made a proposal to the Colombian James Rodríguez, ex-Real Madrid, and to Santos, who want a jewel from Corinthians.

In Europe, the news revolves around the imbroglio involving Lewandowski and the unusual request of Massimiliano Allegri, from Juventus, for Neymar.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out:

Botafogo goes shopping

Image: CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP

Going through a wealthy era after having its SAF bought by the American John Textor, Botafogo does not shy away from targeting stars that, until then, were unimaginable to the recent reality of the club. And the ball of the moment is none other than the Colombian James Rodríguez, ex-Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, among others, and who currently defends Al-Rayyan, from Qatar.

Botafogo has been negotiating with Al-Rayyan for some time. The Qatari club asks for around 5 million dollars, an amount considered viable by Glorioso. However, the Colombian prioritizes playing in Europe and is unsure about playing in Brazil. At this moment, therefore, the athlete’s desire is Botafogo’s biggest obstacle. The initial information was given by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, from “Win Sports TV”, and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Cotia cubs coming out?

Porto, in the next transfer window, in July, will offer 11 million euros for a combo of revelations from Cotia: 7 million for Rodrigo Nestor and 4 million for Igor Gomes. At the current exchange rate, it would be approximately R$ 59.2 million.

Carlos Belmonte, director of football at São Paulo, spoke about the possible offer: “nothing came and, for these values, there is no possibility of a deal.”

Mane is from Bayern

Image: Publicity/Bayern

Bayern Munich today announced the signing of Sadio Mané, now ex-Liverpool. The Senegalese striker underwent medical examinations and signed with the German club until June 2025. Mané had a contract with the English until June 2023.

Bayern did not announce how much they paid to remove the player from Liverpool, but the German press published this week that the transfer is around 40 million euros (about R$ 215 million). “I am very happy to be at Bayern Munich. We talked a lot and I felt a great interest in this great club from the beginning. So for me there was no doubt. It is the right time for this challenge”, said the player in his presentation.

But what about Lewa?

Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich, said he expects Robert Lewandowski on July 12 at the CT of the Bavarian team for the pre-season. In an interview with “Bild”, the manager is not willing to negotiate the top scorer with Barcelona.

“Our position is clear on this matter: Lewandowski’s contract runs until 2023. I’m sure I’ll see Robert at the training ground when pre-season starts on July 12th,” he said. During the presentation of Sadio Mané, Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern, followed the same line as Salihamidzic and expects the Pole to be successful with the Bavarian shirt for another season.

Request by Neymar

Massimiliano Allegri, coach of Juventus, asked the directors of Velha Senhora to hire Neymar, shirt 10 of the Brazilian team and PSG. The information is from the Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to the news portal, the Italian coach wants to raise the level of his squad for next season and wants the Brazilian player, who has a contract until 2025 with the French, in the team. Juve lost its number 10, Argentine Paulo Dybala – who did not want to renew the contract – and is looking for an option in the ball market to replace this exit.

welcome money

Image: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

The transfers of Everton Cebolinha and Lincoln to Flamengo and Fenerbahçe, respectively, will earn Grêmio money. The gaucho club will be entitled to about R$ 5.5 million as a result of the operations concluded in the last few days. Grêmio’s board is still waiting for possible negotiations with Pepê, currently at Porto, and Tetê, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, to Lyon.

Grêmio’s profit with Cebolinha is much smaller than imagined in 2020, when the attacking midfielder signed with Benfica, but it is still important. Tricolor gaucho will receive the equivalent of 3.5% of the transfer from Everton Cebolinha to Flamengo. The percentage is through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism and reaches around R$ 2.5 million, at the current exchange rate of the euro. The Grêmio board, however, expects to receive the amount in installments.

In Lincoln’s case, the Tricolor receives a larger amount. The attacking midfielder was traded by Santa Clara, from Portugal, with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, and Grêmio has 20% of the value of the operation. The equivalent of about 600 thousand euros (about R$ 3 million, at the current price).

Go to rival?

Santos is interested in Keven Silva, midfielder of Corinthians’ under-20 team. The 19-year-old has a contract until December and has yet to be renewed. Faced with the imbroglio, he has not played for Timão.

Keven can sign a pre-contract with any club starting in July to go free in 2023, but he still hasn’t ruled out staying at Corinthians. The stalemate has lasted two months. If in fact Keven does not continue in Parque São Jorge, Santos must present a proposal. The base department of Peixe positively evaluates the point guard, who has 10 goals in 37 games for Corinthians’ under-20.