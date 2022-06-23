Corinthians arrives for the clash against Santos with three possible absences and none hanging

Corinthians and Santos will face each other on Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, for the Copa do Brasil. In search of victory in the first leg, Timão will have two confirmed absences, one possible and none pending.

All Corinthians embezzlement are not guaranteed, as the club chose not to disclose the list of related players. The right absences are Maycon and Paulinho who are dealing with injury. Defender Gil can join them, after being injured in the last match, against Goiás, shirt 4 became a doubt, but the tendency is that he does not play.

Timão arrives for the confrontation without any hanging. Therefore, the alvinegra team will not lose any player, due to a yellow card warning, for the return match between the clubs. The second game is scheduled for July 13, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

Corinthians may have the return of five other players, who were absent in the last match. Defender João Victor has recovered from a sprained ankle and is related to the duel. In addition to the defender, Bruno Melo, Willian, Gustavo Silva and Júnior Moraes, trained normally and can reinforce Timão in tonight’s match.

The match is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Playing at home, the alvinegro seeks victory to assert the field command and play for a draw in the return match. Corinthians and Santos have already faced each other this year. The team from Baixada got the better of it, winning by 2 to 1, in a confrontation valid for Paulistão, which took place at Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Corinthians vs Santos, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians Cast.