Corinthians confirms squad with embezzlement to face Santos in the Copa do Brasil; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Santos this Wednesday. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and coach Vítor Pereira has already defined his starting lineup.

The alvinegra team has the return of defender João Victor, who has recovered from injury. On the other hand, Timão does not have Gil at his disposal, who had an injury detected in the posterior muscle of his right thigh.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul and Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Mantuan, William and Roger Guedes.

On the bench, the Corinthians coach has Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Robson, Matheus Araújo, Fábio Santos, Bruno Melo, Adson, Roni, Robert Renan, Xavier, Felipe and Wesley.

Santos, in turn, goes to the field with João Paulo, Lucas Braga, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires, Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry, Vinícius Zanocelo, Léo Baptistão, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

Timão reached this stage of the competition after eliminating Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. The alvinegra team was in a 1-1 draw with the opposing team in the first game, but won the second game 2-0.

