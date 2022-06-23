Corinthians details ticket sales for the clash with Boca Juniors in Libertadores

Corinthians announced this Thursday the details of the opening of the sale of tickets for the game against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The match takes place at 21:30 next Tuesday and the sale of tickets starts this Thursday.

As usual, the sale will be made in a staggered way, starting with the members of the Fiel Torcedor program. There will be no physical sale, being exclusive to the online box office – check the price table below.

The first group to be served in sales is that of Corinthians members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. For these, the sale is starts at 11 am on Thursday. The sale of parking for fans of the Minha Cadeira plan will also be opened.

hours later, at 1 pm, the sale will include all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor with more than 35 points. Tickets and parking must be purchased through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br. Starting at 3pm this Thursdaysales will reach members of the Loyal Fan with more than 15 points.

The last opening that takes place this Thursday includes all members of the Fiel Torcedor program and takes place at 18:00. The purchase platform is the same.

Finally, at 3 pm on Saturday, the opening for fans in general takes place. For this group, purchase is possible through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

The return game between the teams takes place on the following Tuesday, at Bombonera. The duel is scheduled for 21:30 and decides who advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament. For this appointment, Timão has also released details about tickets.

Check ticket prices by sector

NORTH – BRL 50.00

SOUTH – BRL 150.00

UPPER EAST – BRL 165.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – BRL 195.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL – BRL 225.00

SUPERIOR WEST – BRL 255.00

LOWER WEST CORNER – BRL 300.00

LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 480.00

LOWER CENTRAL WEST – BRL 600.00

OESTE BUSINESS – BRL 750.00

More discount, Faithful Fan!

Corinthians also increased the discount for the Fiel Torcedor program plans for this match. These are the Minha Vida and Minha História plan. The first of them will have between 20% and 74% discount, while the second will have 25% to 45% – the variation depends on the chosen sector.

