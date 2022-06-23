Corinthians disputes Yuri Alberto with Inter and with foreign clubs | Corinthians

Corinthians has conversations with representatives of striker Yuri Alberto, 21, who belongs to Zenit, from Russia.

At this moment, the club is confident that the signing can happen. Timão offers the player a one-season loan contract, until the middle of 2023. Internacional, Yuri’s former club, is also a competitor. He has proposals from European football.

The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). There were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Timão tries to bring the athlete only with payment of wages and gloves.

Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, FIFA has extended the possibility for athletes who play in both countries to suspend their contracts until the middle of next year. It is with an eye on this that Corinthians is interested. That’s how I brought the Maycon steering wheel until December.

Corinthians’ interest in the player was published by journalist Samir Carvalho and confirmed by ge. On Wednesday night, at Neo Química Arena, Timão leaders asked for caution and said they did not want to create expectations in the crowd. The club awaits the performance in the round of 16 in the Libertadores.

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

Yuri Alberto scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, between 2019 and 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, between 2020 and 2021.

