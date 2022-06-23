Corinthians ends rout in the Copa do Brasil with nine base athletes on the field

Corinthians beat Santos 4-0, at Neo Química Arena, this Wednesday. The match, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022, ended with nine players formed by the base of Timão among the 11 on the field.

At the final whistle at Neo Química Arena, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Xavier, Roni, Matheus Araújo, Adson and Mantuan were on the pitch. In addition to them, the experienced Fagner, also a Terrão breeder, ended the match within the four lines.

It should be noted that three other players trained at the Corinthians base also played. They are: João Victor, Du Queiroz and Willian. The trio was replaced by Vítor Pereira during the second stage.

The Corinthians base has been highly valued by the Portuguese coach. Vítor Pereira has already highlighted in press conferences that he likes to promote the greater use of young athletes in the clubs he works for. At Corinthians, kids, as the Terrão cubs are called, have appeared frequently and solved some games for Timão.

Under the command of Vítor Pereira, the base has experienced a height of artillery. Gustavo Mantuan, for example, scored five goals with the coach. Adson hit the net on three occasions, while Raul Gustavo celebrated two goals and Du Queiroz and Lucas Piton scored one goal each.

Vítor Pereira and his kids will return to the field next Saturday. Corinthians faces Santos again, but this time for the Brasileirão. The classic takes place at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena.

