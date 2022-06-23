Corinthians negotiates return of attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque

A few days after announcing the hiring of midfielder Luana Bertolucci, Corinthians continues to move in the ball market. Now, the club is trying to repatriate attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque.

The report of My Helm heard people close to the player who confirmed the negotiations. Wanted, Corinthians, in turn, preferred not to comment on the matter.

Vic left Corinthians earlier this season to work in football abroad. A few days after ending her relationship with the Parque São Jorge club, she announced that she would defend Madrid CFF, from Spain, where she reconnected with fellow former Corinthians fans Gabi Nunes and Monica.

The athlete’s contract at the Spanish club came to an end in the middle of this year, which marked the end of the season in Europe. With that, Vic is now free on the market. According to website numbers the goalthe athlete played 14 games and scored two goals for the Spanish team.

If he returns to Corinthians, Vic will fight for position with Jaque, Mariza, Adriana, Gabi Portilho and Bianca Gomes. In addition, the return of the attacking midfielder would be the third repatriation of the season: before her, goalkeeper Lelê and right-back Paulinha returned to Parque São Jorge.

For Timão, Vic Albuquerque played 110 games, with 96 victories, ten draws and only four defeats. In addition, she scored 59 goals and won seven titles: two Brazilians (2020 and 2021), three Paulistas (2019, 2020 and 2021) and two Libertadores (2019 and 2021).

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Former Corinthians players and Victria Albuquerque.