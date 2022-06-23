Corps of army colonel stolen from cemetery in Minas Gerais

Family is outraged by theft of body in the cemetery (photo: Land of Mandu) Completely outraged and saddened. So is the family of Mr. José Delfino da Costa. Criminals stole the body of the retired army colonel, who was buried in the family plot at the Municipal Cemetery of Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas.

The theft would have occurred between the night of this Tuesday (21/06) and the dawn of this Wednesday (22/06).

Cemetery employees noticed that the Delfino da Costa family tomb had been turned over and called the Military Police and the family that owned the tomb.

When checking the tomb, the relatives noticed that the body of Mr. José Delfino da Costa had been taken away.

Theft

It had been a little over two years since the retired army colonel had been buried there. Colonel Delfino passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 87.

“A huge scare. An absurdity. They took the body, left the clothes lying there. And the other bones that were together (would be from other relatives buried there). But they took everything,” said granddaughter Renata Delfino Brianezi in an interview with Portal Terra do Mandu.

Colonel of the Army had been buried for almost two years at the site. (photo: Land of Mandu) Colonel Delfino’s son-in-law, Ricardo Silvrio, asks anyone with any kind of information to get his father-in-law’s remains back to report it to the police.

“We are very angry with the situation. He was a good person, a person of character. Now, whoever came to do this here is a person who doesn’t think about God, doesn’t think about anything. There is no God in the heart, there is nothing,” said Ricardo.

The Military Police and the Civil Police Department were called to register the occurrence. The manager of the Municipal Cemetery of Pouso Alegre, Pedro Guilherme Siqueira Rezende, informed that there is a guard who makes the night rounds inside the cemetery. The suspicion that someone has jumped the wall to commit the crime.