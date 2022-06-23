Covid-19: Health Department announces new vaccination effort in ES | Holy Spirit

In a press conference held on the afternoon of this Wednesday (22), the Secretary of Health of Espírito Santo, Nésio Fernandes, and the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, announced a new “D-Day” of vaccination against Covid-19 in the state and updated the situation of the pandemic in ES.

The task force will be held next Saturday (25) for all age groups able to receive the vaccine and the expectation of the State Health Department (Sesa) is count on the participation of all the municipalities of Espírito Santo.

‘We mobilized and called for a new ‘D-Day’ of vaccination for this weekend, we estimate more than 50,000 doses offered next Saturday, and this number may rise further, we are awaiting the completion of the survey on doses. We invite the entire population: children over five years of age, adolescents, the entire adult population that has not yet completed the vaccination schedule and is able to receive the vaccine”, said Nésio Fernandes.

The municipalities that participate in the vaccination efforts convened by the government of ES advertise on city hall websites information about the operation.

Since Monday (20) the ES has been vaccinating the general population over 30 years of age with the fourth dose.

“I want to highlight the anticipation of the government of ES in relation to the second booster dose for people over 30 years old. They can look for the vaccination points made available by the municipalities, in all, as they are authorized to immunize”, said Nésio.

1 of 1 Vaccination against Covid-19 in ES — Photo: Governo do ES/Disclosure Vaccination against Covid-19 in ES — Photo: Government of ES/Disclosure

ES experiences exponential growth in cases

ES is going through the fifth wave of the pandemic and the behavior of the curve of cases, hospitalizations and deaths shows growth in the state, although it does not represent levels as high as seen at other timesaccording to Nesio.

“ES is experiencing a clear growth phase of cases, hospitalizations and also deaths by Covid-19 throughout the experience of this fifth wave. It had an exponential growth every 14 days. Yesterday we had a doubling of the number of cases in 24 hours. The behavior of the curve in this and next week may assume what we had at the beginning of the year, but we do not believe that they will assume the same proportions as the arrival of the Ômicron, in the month of January”, said the secretary.

Pandemic control in the second half

In the secretary’s assessment, in the second semester, Espírito Santo will be able to control hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic “at levels not reached at any time”.

“We are heading into the second half of the year with a control over the impact of the pandemic in terms of hospitalizations and deaths at levels that were not reached at any time during the pandemic. We have a behavior that should reach this week the level equivalent to the maximum number of cases we had in the worst weeks of the first, second and third wave, with the exception of the moment of the ômicron”, affirmed Nésio.

New organization of admissions

The secretary also announced that the state now has a new strategy for organizing beds for patients who test positive for Covid-19 and have respiratory symptoms.

“We have a new way of organizing people affected by Covid-19 in ES, in which if the person tests positive during a hospitalization for suspected respiratory disease during a hospital stay, the patient is no longer removed to other units. routinely, only in exceptional cases. He is no longer taken to the referral hospital”, he said.

Mandatory masks should not return

According to secretary Nésio It is not the intention of the Espírito Santo government to resume the mandatory use of masksalthough maintaining the recommendation to use protection.

“There is no forecast of mandatory at this time, but we have had an increase, for example, in the participation of school managers in increasing the use of masks in the school environment”, he said.

In addition to reactivating testing points across the state, Sesa is studying the implementation of new test sites on demand and for that holds meetings with private entities and health plansaccording to undersecretary Luiz Carlos Reblin.

“We hold several meetings with private entities, health plans and educational institutions, so that each city has its testing on free demand, in addition to the natural offer they make, and we are gradually reactivating testing points not only in Greater Vitória but also in the countryside. “, he explained.