Covid-19 increase | Health guides on procedures to perform tests

Faced with the increase in demand for Covid-19 tests in the public network, caused by the growth in the number of cases of the disease in Rondonópolis in recent weeks, the Municipal Health Department guides the population on the procedures for carrying out the test and calls.

Covid-19 tests are available in all basic health units in the municipality, but for it to be carried out, the patient must have symptoms for at least three days. In the SUS network, tests are only performed on users who have symptoms. While waiting for the three days with symptoms to perform the test, it is important to maintain hydration, food and rest. In case of worsening of symptoms, the user should seek a health unit for medical attention.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the guidelines on testing only for people with at least three days of symptoms are followed by determination of the Ministry of Health.

The Health Department also explains that users can look for the nearest unit to their home for evaluation when symptoms are present. If the person has questions about carrying out tests and symptoms, they should contact their community health agent, who will provide the necessary guidelines.

Finally, the Secretary of Health reinforces that access to health units in the municipality can only be done through the use of a mask, which is mandatory.

Until this Tuesday (21), Rondonópolis had already registered 44,747 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 16 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, and there may still be cases of the disease dammed up due to the update. of the data. This Tuesday, the city had 145 people with active cases of the disease, among hospitalized patients and in home isolation.