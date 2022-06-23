COVID in BH: see how the vaccination is this Wednesday (22), with the 4th dose – Gerais

4 dose arrives for people aged 56 and 57 in Belo Horizonte (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) This Wednesday (22/6) people aged between 56 and 57 can look for the vaccination points in Belo Horizonte to receive the 4th dose of vaccine against COVID-19. By the end of this week, everyone over the age of 50 will have been invited.

From Thursday (23/6), people aged 53, 54 and 55 years old can be vaccinated with the 4th dose, and Friday (24/6) the public of 50, 51 and 52 years old will be summoned.

In addition to this age group, the recap actions take place from Monday to Friday. All people over 5 years old can receive the first and second doses of the vaccine and people over 12 years old are already receiving the booster dose. The 4th dose is being applied to people over 56 years of age and health workers in BH.

To get vaccinated, you need to bring an identification document with photo and CPF. Adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have written authorization for vaccination. For health professionals, it is necessary to prove an active relationship with the health service in the capital, presenting one of the following documents:

– Proof of payment (paycheck); or

– Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) specifying the function; or

– Employment contract; or

– CNES report; or

– Income Tax Declaration; or

– Declaration of active link as a health worker issued by the health service.

So far, 65.8% of the BH population is on the first booster dose of the vaccine and 8.5% on the 4th dose.

Influenza and measles vaccination

The flu and measles vaccination campaign also takes place until Friday, June 24th, which has been extended due to low adherence. Currently, Belo Horizonte has 40.9% of the target public immunized against the flu, out of a target of 90%. Against measles it is at 40%, from a target of 95%.

Elderly people aged 60 years and over should be vaccinated against the flu; health workers; children from 6 months to 5 years old; pregnant women and purperas; indigenous peoples and teachers. In addition to people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities; security forces, rescue and armed forces and truck drivers and urban and long-distance public and road passenger transport workers.

As for measles, vaccination is intended for health workers and children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, at the immunization points that can be consulted on the PBH website.