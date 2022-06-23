Cruzeiro has debt higher than the prize pool for the Copa do Brasil clash and takes Ronaldo by surprise

Cruise is facing the Fluminense in a match valid for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup for the second time in the last four years. Therefore, in addition to qualifying for the next phase, Raposa expects to earn the award given to the team that passes the phase, given the moment of reconstruction that has been passing.

However, even if it wins the ranking, the cruise would need one 12.5 times greater financial reward to pay former players who currently defend the Fluminense. Fabio, Fred and Manuelare the three players that are in the ownership of the Tricolor team and that charge in total to Cruzeiro R$ 48.7 million.

The prize for those who progress to the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup it’s from BRL 3.9 million, which does not even correspond to the individual value requested by each of the players. It is worth mentioning that Cruzeiro has a bigger challenge inside the four lines, where it will have to beat a team from Serie A who underwent a redesign in the season and hired good reinforcements, ends up being a major obstacle for the new award.

Even not conquering the victories, the Celestial board will have to work off the field to fight the debts with each ex-player. the defender Manuel charges the full amount to the club BRL 4,360,465.66. already the goalkeeper fabio requires the Club to pay a debt of BRL 20 million regarding salaries, awards and gloves that are in arrears.

the center forward Fred is the player who has a more complex negotiation with the Fox. Compared to the other teammates, he is the one who charges the most value on the team. Both parties signed an agreement to BRL 24.4 million which will be paid in 61 installments.