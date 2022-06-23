Cruzeiro vs Flu: the day when Galo fans split up at the stadium

photo: State of Minas Archives In the first leg of the Taa Brasil semifinal, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro defeated Fluminense 1-0, a goal by Evaldo November 9, 1966, date of the 1966 Taa Brasil semifinal, today recognized as the Brazilian Championship. In one of the most important games between Cruzeiro and Fluminense, which will meet again this Thursday (23), for the Copa do Brasil, the celestial team was supported by many fans of America and also by some Atletico fans, who were divided .

This story is told by journalist and writer Roberto Drummond, in Jornal dos Sports, in 1966, the year in which he was invited to be a correspondent for the Rio de Janeiro daily in the capital of Minas Gerais. By chance – or luck – of fate, Drummond, who was an avowed athletican, closely followed the golden age of Raposa, with Tosto, Dirceu Lopes, Procpio, Piazza, Evaldo and Raul, among others.

In the text “Charanga sends opponents to hell”, Drummond says that the cruise “already got the adhesion of the fans of the america and on the part of the athleticans, although most are still undecided”.

If Atlético Mineiro supported Fluminense, Cruzeiro fans promised to sing “that everything else goes to hell”, music by Roberto Carlos, according to Drummond’s story.

In the note, the journalist highlights that “undecided athletes explain their position saying that they have nothing to do with the ‘war’. Others go further and explain that the war between the two teams of rice bread from Minas Gerais against Rio de Janeiro”.

photo: reproduction Note signed by Roberto Drummond, whose name was published missing the letter m

Origin of rice powder

Although with a controversial origin, the best explanation for the term rice powder comes from Rio de Janeiro. In 1914, during a match against América-RJ, the fans of the Colorado team began to sing rice bread to provoke the player Carlos Alberto, who had just left the club for Fluminense.

Carlos Alberto used to use talcum powder on his face. Because it is known as an aristocratic team, many fans linked Carlos Alberto’s act to a demand from Fluminense. Historically, the Rio de Janeiro club has always denied that it had asked players to ‘whiten’ their faces with talcum powder and claimed that Carlos was already doing the same at América-RJ.

The fans of the Rio de Janeiro team adopted the provocative nickname and began to celebrate with talcum powder and rice powder during Fluminense games. For a period, Cruzeiro was also the target of this nickname, but today it is no longer seen in the mouths of rival fans.

Duel between Cruzeiro and Fluminense for the 1966 Taa Brasil In the first leg of the Taa Brasil semifinal, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro defeated Fluminense by 1-0, a goal by Evaldo – photo: Arquivo Estado de Minas In the return game of the semifinal, at Maracan, Cruzeiro again defeated Fluminense, this time 3-1, with goals from Evaldo (2) and Dalmar – photo: Antonio Cocenza/EM/DA Press

Roberto Drummond

Roberto Drummond was born in Ferros – 170 km from Belo Horizonte -, a city neighboring Santa Maria de Itabira, where the author who subscribes to this text lived. In the sports press, Drummond gained prominence in the newspaper State of Minessigning the column “Bola na Marca”.

The journalist was a declared athletican. The famous phrase was coined by him: “If there is a white and black shirt hanging on a clothesline during a storm, the Atletico twists against the wind”.

At the same time, he was very respectful towards Cruzeiro, creating the nickname “China Azul”, in reference to the great growth of the celestial fans throughout the state of Minas Gerais.

As a writer, Drummond’s most successful book was the novel Hilda Furaco (1991), a work adapted for television in 1998.

champion cruise

With or without fans from Atletico and Americans, Cruzeiro overcame the sovereignty of Santos de Pel, considered one of the best teams in the world at the time, and won the 1966 Taa Brasil.

In the first game of the final, in Mineiro, Raposa applied a resounding 6-2 rout. In the return duel, in Pacaembu, they started losing 2-0, but turned to 3-2 and ended up with Taa Brasil.

On the way to the decision, Cruzeiro eliminated Americano-RJ, Grmio and Fluminense in the knockout stage. Atletico Roberto Drummond followed everything closely.