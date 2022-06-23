Cruzeiro’s debt with Fluminense athletes is 12.5 times higher than the prize pool for the Copa do Brasil duel | cruise

Cruzeiro and Fluminense face each other in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil for the second time in four years. This time, in addition to the classification, the prize given to the team that passes the stage is also highly esteemed by Raposa, which is currently undergoing reconstruction. But if you qualify, O cruise would need a 12.5 times greater financial reward to pay former players who are in the Flu.

Fabio, Fred and Manuel. It is these three players, holders at Fluminense, who charge Cruzeiro a total amount of BRL 48.7 million. the prize of R$3.9 million for those who pass the round of 16 in the Copa do Brasil would not be enough to pay even the individual amount requested by each one.

Cruzeiro x Tombense; Fábio and Manoel — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Of course, first, Cruzeiro has a bigger challenge on the pitch. Beating a Serie A team that underwent reformulation in the season and hired good reinforcements is a major obstacle between the Minas Gerais club and the award. But, even if he wins, another fight will be fought off the field to fight debts with each ex-player.

The defender was the last, among the three players, to charge Cruzeiro a millionaire amount. Manoel asks, in the Labor Court, the fulfillment of an agreement signed with the club in August 2021 regarding the team’s debts with the athlete. He claims that the cruise did not pay five installments of the negotiation and collects the full receipt of R$4,360,465.66.

Manoel was hired by Cruzeiro in 2014. He was at the club until the 2018 season, when he was loaned to Corinthians and then to Trabzonspor, from Turkey. He returned to Cruzeiro in mid-2020 and became one of the team’s main players amid the resumption of Serie B.

Manoel captained Cruzeiro in the 2020 season, the club's first in Serie B — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Amid allegations of neglect by the club’s board of directors (SAF), Fábio extrajudicially sued the club’s new manager, Ronaldo. Former shirt 1 of the Minas Gerais team demands that the Phenomenon pay a debt of around R$ 20 million regarding wages, awards and late gloves.

Fábio is, without a doubt, one of the greatest idols in the history of Cruzeiro. Player with the most games for Raposa, the goalkeeper had a very troubled exit from Toca da Raposa. His first spell at the club was in 2003 and, after a few months at Vasco, he returned in 2003, only leaving at the beginning of this year.

Fábio was close to completing a thousand games for Cruzeiro — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Among the three players, Fred is perhaps the one who has the most complex telenovela with Cruzeiro. Compared to the two teammates in Fluminense, he is the one who charges the highest value from Cruzeiro. Fred and the mining club signed an agreement to BRL 24.4 million which will be paid in 61 installments by Raposa to the player.

The debts refer to some salaries not paid by Cruzeiro, according to the striker. Between them, the athlete asks for the payment of his debt with Atlético-MGby a contractual clause between Galo and Fred that stipulated a kind of fine if the player transferred to Cruzeiro – which happened in 2017.

Fred, Cruzeiro forward — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro

The amount charged for the former number 9 of Raposa was already much higher than the agreement made between the parties. The celestial club already accounted for more than R$ 70 million in its balance sheet to pay the athlete before the negotiation.

Recently, the soap opera gained another chapter, when the SAF asked to be excluded from the transfer of notification for the transfer of television resources from the club to the striker. With this, Cruzeiro hopes to exempt itself from the responsibility of assuming Fred’s debt with rival Atlético.

In the two clashes of the round of 16, Cruzeiro will still meet Willian and Felipe Melo. The two have also had passages through Toca da Raposa.

Bigode wore Cruzeiro’s shirts in 2013 and then between 2014 and 2016. Felipe Melo was at the Minas Gerais club between 2003 and 2004.