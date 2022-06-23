“Culture in Brazil is in the mud”, says Ney Matogrosso

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

posted on 06/22/2022 18:07 / updated on 06/22/2022 18:18



(Credit: Marcos Hermes/Disclosure)

In Lisbon, Portugal, Ney Matogrosso, 80, makes his first international presentation after two years of the pandemic. He chose Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, for this fresh start. It appears on Saturday in the Portuguese version of Rock in Rio. Don’t hide your anxiety. And he remembers that he was the first artist to perform at the historic festival in 1985. “It’s always nervous, hands sweat,” he says.

The singer’s enthusiasm for returning to the international stage does not minimize his disappointment with Brazil. “The culture is in the mud, there is no other word to describe what happened,” he says. There were many attacks against artists, especially by the government, a situation that has worsened with the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “Fortunately, there is a reaction. Culture is important to the people,” he adds.

Going on stage is magical, says Ney, who makes a point of keeping all precautions to protect himself from covid. “The pandemic has subsided, but it is not over. We go back out of the house, to travel, to go to shows, but I continue to wear a mask”, he stresses.

After Lisbon, the singer will tour the United States. He already has shows scheduled in four cities. The physical preparation for this marathon is daily. “I do gymnastics every day”, he reinforces, showing his physical vigor. “Look what I do”, he calls attention, crouching and climbing at an impressive speed.

Ney took advantage of his time in Lisbon to attend the opening of the photographic exhibition of his friend Paulo Mendonça, author of “Sangue Latino”, one of the hymns sung by Secos & Molhados, a revolutionary band that put the singer in the spotlight. “Paulinho is very talented, a multiple artist. He’s my compadre. I am godfather to his daughter”, he said while talking to the Mail during exposure.

In the works exhibited at Espaço Talante, managed by actor Antonio Grassi, Mendonça portrays street artists, musicians who, according to Ney, are invisible to many people. The images were collected throughout her life by Mendonça, many of them using her cell phone.

















Ney says he is enchanted by Lisbon. “Every time I come here, it makes me want to move here, live in this city,” he says. He says he feels at home. But he points out that his home is Brazil, despite all the problems the country faces.

About the show he will do at Rock in Rio de Lisboa, Ney highlights that he will keep all the ritual of his shows. Minutes before the performance, he will be alone at the entrance of the stage, concentrating, feeling the heat of the audience to do what he loves most: singing.



