Curitiba City Council approves impeachment of councilor who invaded church

Curitiba – A Curitiba City Council approved, in a second vote, the cancellation of mandate of the councilor Renato Freitas (EN) for breach of parliamentary decorum. There were 25 votes in favor and 5 against. The House had already approved, on Tuesday, 21, the loss of the parliamentary mandate in the first vote.

The parliamentarian became the target of an administrative process after participating in a demonstration in February that repudiated the murder of the Congolese. Moise Kabagambe. Freitas was accused of disturbing the practice of religious worship and leading a group of protesters who allegedly entered the Rosário Church in Curitiba after a mass in early February. At the time, Freitas said that the act was peaceful: “We did not disturb any mass,” he said.

The councilor is accused of disturbing the practice of religious worship and leading a group of protesters who allegedly entered the Rosário Church in Curitiba after a mass in early February. Photograph: Carlos Costa/CMC

According to the lawyer Guilherme Gonçalves, who defends Freitas, there were a series of irregularities in the process that resulted in the cassation. “We are going to file a writ of mandamus for the annulment of the session,” he said.

Councilman Renato Freitas (PT) also believes that Justice will prove the illegalities. In a note, he claims his impeachment is the result of a “process that is vitiated”, he claimed. “I reaffirm my confidence in the judicial system that will certainly recognize the flagrant illegality of this process that is vitiated by political persecution and racism,” he commented.

Renato’s action, however, did not have the full support of the main leader of his party. Former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) even criticized him during an interview with Rádio Banda B, in Curitiba, in February this year. At the time, he suggested an apology from the councilor. “And if he is wrong, he must humbly understand that the word sorry is not a word that diminishes a person,” Lula said.