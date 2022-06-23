Danuza Leão dies at 88 – 06/22/2022 – Illustrated

Danuza Leão, who made a career as one of the most outstanding models and columnists of her generation, died this Wednesday at the age of 88. She was facing respiratory problems and was hospitalized at the São Vicente clinic, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

Known in her youth for the catwalks and the production of hot parties, she took a later turn towards the behavior and lifestyle columnism. She wrote for this journal for over a decade, until the collaboration ended in 2013.

Among his main books, there are meetings of chronicles such as “Na Sala com Danuza”, volumes of behavior such as “É Tudo So Simple” and the best-selling autobiography “Almost Everything”, published in 2005.

Danuza’s personal life has always been the subject of interest from celebrity pages. In addition to being the sister of another cultural icon, the singer Nara Leão, she was married to the influential journalist Samuel Wainer, founder of the revolutionary newspaper Última Hora, then to the chronicler and composer Antônio Maria and to the television journalist Renato Machado, who made a career in Globe.

Danuza also collaborated as a screenwriter at the same network. Although his relationship with films and television was lateral, his career was also marked by his participation in one of the most important films in Brazilian cinematography, “Terra em Transe”, by Glauber Rocha.

He leaves two children, the plastic artist Pinky Wainer and the film entrepreneur Bruno Wainer. His son Samuel Wainer Filho, a journalist like his father, died in a car accident in 1984.