Danuza Leão, epoch-making model and columnist who analyzed human behavior, dies

Died late on Wednesday night, 22, the former model, promoter, columnist, TV presenter and writer Danuza Leão. Victim of pulmonary emphysema, her death was caused by respiratory failure. She was 88 years old and was a patient at the São Vicente clinic in Rio. Symbol of carioca cultureDanuza was the first Brazilian model to debut on the catwalks abroad.

Danuza lived several great moments. As a young woman, she was known as model and also for the organization of popular parties. After all, she led a personal life that was in the public interest. In addition to being the singer’s sister Nara Leãowas married to journalist Samuel Wainerfounder of the newspaper Last hourwith writer and columnist Antonio Maria and with the journalist Renato Machadowho made a career in television.

She was also friends with important personalities of the 20th century, such as Di Cavalcanti and members of Bossa nova – gender that she saw born in her own apartment in Copacabana.

At the end of the runway phase, he became a behavior and lifestyle columnist, working on Brazilian newspaper and on Folha de S.Pauloin addition to contributing to the notebook Is it over therein The globe.

Success led her to literature. One of his ten published books became a bestseller, the autobiography Almost everythinglaunched in 2005. Before that, in 1992, she had the work In the Room with Danuza. And twelve years later came a new edition: In the Room with Danuza 2. In cinema, Danuza participated in a Brazilian classic, the film Earth in Trancewith direction and script by Glauber Rocha.

From a young age, Danuza already indicated that she would follow a successful career. Born in Itaguaçu, Espírito Santo, she passed through Cachoeiro do Itapemirim before arriving, at the age of 10, in Rio de Janeiro. At 14, she was discovered by a scout and invited to a dance at the Copacabana Palace. He was one of the highlights of the party, appeared for the first time in the press and even won a ticket to Paris. But it wasn’t at that moment, only three years later, when he was already living in the French capital, as a model of Jacques Fath. It was also known that she was the actor’s lover. Daniel Gélinhis first great love, as he identified in his biographical books.

“Lost, married and full of charm and seduction, of those who can’t be resisted – and I couldn’t resist. Every woman should know a man like that in her life. Except our daughters, of course”, she wrote of Gélin, with her peculiar irony.

It was a period of much hype, marked, for example, by the first experience with heroin. Soon he returned to Brazil and, at the age of 19, accepted the unusual invitation of a friend and went to meet Samuel Wainer, who was arrested. Even with the age difference (he was 41), Danuza fell in love with the journalist, which turned his life around.

“I introduced Samuel to the glamorous and sophisticated life, and he introduced me to power,” she recorded. In fact, during the second government of Getulio Vargas (1951-54), Wainer circulated with ease within power. his newspaper, Last hourwas the main weapon of defense against the attacks of Carlos Lacerdajournalist who led a campaign against Wainer alleging that, born in Bessarabia (which was not true), he could not own a Brazilian newspaper.

Amidst this turmoil, Danuza became pregnant and was born Deborah in 1954, soon nicknamed Pinky because of her rosy complexion.

In 1955, Samuel Wainer Filho was born, nicknamed Samuca, and in 1960, Bruno. “I was not a good mother. No mother feels good. And, if she does, she charges her children. I never charged. I think letting my children free was a way of being a good mother”, evaluated the motherhood itself.

Despite living a happy marriage, Danuza fell in love in 1960 with a columnist for Last hour, Antonio Maria, a seductive man with an “exuberant personality” and one of the main chroniclers in the country. It was “four years of intense passion”, which ended thanks to Maria’s uncontrollable jealousy.

It was when he got closer to Wainer that, thanks to the pursuit of the military dictatorship, lived in exile in Paris. They lived in separate apartments. After all, after the tumultuous relationship with Antônio Maria, Danuza decided that she would have a free life.

“To be free is to do only what I want. I can choose to be a man’s slave, but it’s an option. The problem is that every relationship requires concessions. There’s always one of the two who controls the TV. nobody commands in my control”, she observed that, in 1972, she started dating Renato Machado, which would result in her third marriage.

In those 1970s, Danuza stood out in Rio’s nightlife as a directrice, a term used for the person responsible for attracting people, especially celebrities, to trendy places, such as nightclubs. Regine’s and hippopotamus.

Gradually, he took on writing as a form of work, starting to collaborate with newspapers. Samuca’s death in 1984 was a deep blow. reporter of TV Globohe was the victim of a car accident while returning with the team from Macaé, where he had gone to cover the death of 14 colleagues because of the crash of a plane that would take them to an oil platform.

Samuca’s death is part of what Danuza called the “dark period” of his life, as he described in his books: in addition to his son, he lost Wainer in 1980, his father in 1983 (a suicide planned in detail), his sister Nara Leão, nine years younger, in 1989 (brain tumor diagnosed ten years earlier), and her mother in 1993.

Life experience provided material for his columns, marked by subjects such as the relationships between parents and children and between men and women, as well as issues related to generational conflicts. Danuza Leão left two children, the plastic artist Pinky Wainer and film entrepreneur Bruno Wainer.