Datafolha survey: internet makes forecast before poll is released – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 16 hours ago

Lula and Bolsonaro
Netizens expect the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro to increase in Datafolha’s voting intentions (photo: AFP)

The Datafolha Institute should publish, this Thursday (6/23), a new survey of voting intentions for the presidency of the Republic. In the last survey released on May 24, the current president appeared in second place, with 27% of voting intentions. While Lula had 48%

Even before the publication of the new research, the term ‘Datafolha’ is already on the rise in social networks. Internet users question how the murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira and the federal government’s stance should impact the numbers. They also mention that the release takes place the day after the arrest of former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, and how the president must be irritated by the prediction.

Check out some memes:

Bolsonaristas attack Datafolha

While the opposition to Bolsonaro speculates on the results, government supporters are attacking the research institute.

This reaction follows the position of the president, after the publication of the last survey. At the time, Jair Bolsonaro said that the research was a scoundrel.

“This isn’t fake news, it’s a scoundrel. I know I’m not unanimous anywhere, but, for example, if you do research on the Armed Forces, seriously, you won’t say that the military in Brazil is divided, that the police are divided “, said Bolsonaro, live after the latest Datafolha poll.

