Datafolha survey: internet makes forecast before poll is released – Policy

Netizens expect the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro to increase in Datafolha’s voting intentions (photo: AFP)

The Datafolha Institute should publish, this Thursday (6/23), a new survey of voting intentions for the presidency of the Republic. In the last survey released on May 24, the current president appeared in second place, with 27% of voting intentions. While Lula had 48%

Even before the publication of the new research, the term ‘Datafolha’ is already on the rise in social networks. Internet users question how the murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira and the federal government’s stance should impact the numbers. They also mention that the release takes place the day after the arrest of former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, and how the president must be irritated by the prediction.

Check out some memes:

Looking forward to the Datafolha survey that is coming out today! And you? 3 months and a little for what must be the most important election in the history of Brazil! %u2014 Lola Aronovich (@lolaescreva) June 23, 2022

URGENT: The new Datafolha poll is out: Bolsonaro in front and the federal police behind!!!%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23 %u2014 Eliezer Jnior (@eliezerpontesjr) June 23, 2022

Miladies and Milords, today’s Datafolha survey will bring data about the Amazon. There are specific questions about the murder of Dom and Bruno and whether the government did what it could to investigate the deaths, among others.

Prepare yourselves! It will be a bomb in the Plateau. pic.twitter.com/OSSnPwVE7d %u2014 The Brazilian Red Queen (@red_brazilian) June 23, 2022

As if Milton Ribeiro’s arrest wasn’t enough, which makes him rub his face all the time to see if it’s not burning, Bolsonaro will peel a Datafolha tomorrow. Dom and Bruno’s murders come into question. Hunger too. %u2014 Tereza Cruvinel (@TerezaCruvinel) June 23, 2022

As if the open corruption at the MEC was not enough, we still have Datafolha to ensure that Bolsonaro spends the rest of the day crying in the bathroom. Fingers crossed. %u2014 Alvaro Borba (@alvaroborba) June 23, 2022

Bolsonaristas attack Datafolha

While the opposition to Bolsonaro speculates on the results, government supporters are attacking the research institute.

TOMORROW DATAFOLHA….. Well, since tomorrow (23) Datalula will spread another fake news that they call “research”, I inform you that the last survey of this institute was released on 05/26 and cost R$473,478.00 . And what about tomorrow? How much will you pay for it? Surveys purchased by PT. %u2014 Andrelina Cinthia Moura e Moraes (@Cinthia21704470) June 22, 2022

1. Prison of Milton Ribeiro.

2. Soon after comes the datafolha putting Lula “shot”.

The left claims that for such a “rise” of Lula, it would be due to the “damage” in Bolsonaro’s campaign caused by Milton’s arrest.

Have you forgotten that Lula is the most corrupt in Brazil? %u2014 Renato Barros (@renatobarrosbr) June 23, 2022

This reaction follows the position of the president, after the publication of the last survey. At the time, Jair Bolsonaro said that the research was a scoundrel.

“This isn’t fake news, it’s a scoundrel. I know I’m not unanimous anywhere, but, for example, if you do research on the Armed Forces, seriously, you won’t say that the military in Brazil is divided, that the police are divided “, said Bolsonaro, live after the latest Datafolha poll.