Dejected, Joaquim Lopes cries and reveals diagnosis after disappearance: “I’ve never felt the same pain”

Joaquim Lopes cries as he explains what is happening to his personal life; Look

The actor Joaquim Lopes appeared emotional on social media this Wednesday (22) when explaining to fans why he is missing. He clarified that he has Covid-19 and is experiencing complex symptoms.

Very shaken and with tears in his eyes, he reported what he called the worst pain of his life.

“I’m missing here because of Covid. I was about to send my genetic material to NASA, because I thought I didn’t get this story. First time I get this shit. I’m fine. The first two days were horrible, a pain in the body… I don’t think I’ve ever felt the same pain in my life. Headache, malaise. Bad, bad. But no shortness of breath, thank God. Everyone here at home took a test and thank God no one caught”, said the actor.

He said that two and a half years after the start of the pandemic, he was only infected now.

“I swear to you, I hadn’t caught it yet, I had all the vaccines and everything is fine. But I saw about twenty-five people nearby getting it. So, take care! I managed to isolate myself here at home, in the mess room. It’s important separate cutlery, plate, glass, everything you are using and touching, leave it separate so the rest of the house is not in danger”.

