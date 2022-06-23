Despite the drop in prices, fueling up with ethanol is only advantageous in 4 states

The 1.84% drop in the price of alcohol was not enough to make the fuel competitive in the vast majority of places in Brazil. So, check now which are the four states to supply ethanol in the country where the investment is really worth it.

States to supply ethanol in Brazil

Last week, the average value of fuel alcohol at gas stations dropped from R$5.002 to R$4.91. At the same time, gasoline was 0.21% lower in value, as it went from R$7,247 to R$7,232.

Despite the greater price reduction, ethanol is only more competitive than gasoline in the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Mato Grossoaccording to data that were collected last week by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which always carries out this type of survey.

The ANP survey was carried out from June 12 to 18, at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil, however, the results still do not fully reflect the latest adjustment that was announced by Petrobras in its refineries.

How do you know if fueling up with alcohol is a more advantageous option than gasoline?

The calculation is simple and considers that filling up with alcohol is only worthwhile if the value of the fuel is costing less than 70% of the price of gasoline. In this way, drivers in the state of Paraná, where the percentage is exactly 70%, can choose either of the two types of fuel to fill up.

Do the math!

To find out which type of fuel is most worth it at the pump, you must multiply the price of a liter of gasoline by 0.7. Once this is done, if the value obtained is lower than that of a liter of ethanol, it is best to fill up with gasoline. On the other hand, if the value is higher, alcohol can be considered the best option.