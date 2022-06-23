DF health leaves patients and families between humiliation and revolt

Arthur de Souza; Rafaela Martins

posted on 6/23/2022 5:45 AM / updated on 6/23/2022 5:46 AM



Aline and Lidiane had to buy essential materials to care for an elderly person admitted to the Taguatinga Regional Hospital after breaking his femur – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press)

“I can’t go home with my daughter like this. She has been crying all night, since Sunday, because of a severe pain in her belly”, reported Mayara Santos da Silva, 26, while waiting at the Hospital Materno Infantil de Brasília (Hmib), yesterday afternoon, without knowing when she would be seen. . This is the chaotic scenario that the public health network of the Federal District is facing.

For four days, the mother of Rayssa Santos, 4, has been trying to get a medical diagnosis about the child’s health, but has returned home frustrated. “I have already taken her to the UPA in Jardim Ingá (in the surrounding area), and the doctor gave her medication to relieve the pain, but she did not improve; so I brought her in the Hmib. At screening, they didn’t even touch her and said she’s not feeling anything,” she complained. O Mail toured hospitals and emergency care units (UPA), and the reports of patients waiting for a doctor are similar to those of Mayara.

pain and indignation

At the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), Aline Garcia, 33, is with her grandfather Joaquim Lima, 83, who has been hospitalized since Tuesday. After suffering a domestic accident, the elderly man fractured his femur and had to be urgently taken to the unit. “But since he got here, he’s been the same. They didn’t move it, they didn’t do asepsis; the bandage, which should have been on the elbow, ended up on the wrist”, detailed the granddaughter. She says that even hygiene materials and some equipment, which should be made available by HRT, had to be purchased by the family.





In addition, Aline denounced that the employees are not, at least, cleaning her grandfather. “When we spoke to the staff in the sector, they said that the companion was the one who should clean the patient. But how am I going to do that? I have neither the condition nor the technique to lift it, especially with a broken femur”, she commented.

Another question made by Aline was in relation to medical follow-up or lack of it. “They said that, in the morning, a doctor passed by, who would not have located my grandfather, after an ‘active search’. What was that quest? He hasn’t changed his location since he arrived. The excuse they use is absurd, as if everyone were a layman”, stressed the family member who, outraged by the situation, decided to turn to the Public Ministry (MPDFT), this Thursday (23/6), in search of support. .

Accompanying Aline was a family friend Lidiane Maria, 47. She says it’s desperate and

revolting to see the problem – without solution – up close. “We know how much money (the GDF) has, it didn’t have to be that way. It’s humiliating. You feel bad when you see a person like that and you can’t do anything”, Lidiane revolted.





Jessica and João Victor: pilgrimage through public hospitals

(photo: Carlos Vieira/CB)





Difficulty

The report also went to the UPA of Setor O, and history repeated itself. With dengue hemorrhagic fever, Jéssica Sousa, 23, was looking for a medical clinic at the unit, but was unsuccessful. Accompanied by her boyfriend, João Victor Daher, 25, the girl reported that since last Friday she has been on a pilgrimage that seems to have no end.

With crowded spaces, absent professionals and lack of supplies to assist those who arrive at the site, the unit offered Jessica only a serum and the test to measure the number of platelets. “Today there is so much talk that there is investment in public health, but we don’t see that. We arrive at the hospital and cannot get care, hospitalization, nothing. If the person doesn’t have the money to pay for a private hospital, he dies,” she vented.

whattioned about the scenario found in the units, the Health Department (SES-DF) responded, through a note, that it currently has 32,556 employees on its staff, and that of this total, 5,173 are doctors. “The current management prioritizes the hiring of professionals to reduce the deficit of the public network. Since 2019, 3,101 public tenders were appointed, in addition to the temporary hiring of 7,756 workers”, added the ministry.

The note also highlighted that there are difficulties in relation to the hiring of new doctors. “Not all people assume the positions for which they were appointed, and for this reason, in March this year, the secretariat published a new public notice offering 230 vacancies for doctors in various specialties”, he added. In addition, the Mail questioned the agency about the problem faced by the HRT patient, but, until the closing of this edition, he had not received a response.

Three questions for…

Maria Fátima de Sousa, professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences at UnB

What is the real public health situation in the DF?

A chaos that worsened with the pandemic. There is a lack of political decision and courage to assume which model of care and management the DF will implement, so that we can say that we have a SUS that takes care of people, as provided for in CF/88 in its article 196.

Why do doctors not accept positions in public hospitals in the capital?

Because the government does not guarantee conditions and safety at work. This question relates to the previous question. If it is not clear how the SUS will be organized in all 33 cities, how to manage health services?

What can be done to change this chaotic scenario?

Assume the SUS as a public policy, not privatize it; Organize the system into an integrated network, providing it with equipment and strategic inputs; respect and value workers; strengthen social control; and choose managers who are truly committed to implementing the SUS.

Iges-DF management is also a problem

ANA MARIA CAMPOS

The new director-president of the Institute for Strategic Health Management (Iges-DF), Mariela Souza de Jesus, will comply with a decision by the Federal District Court of Auditors (TCDF) and recalculate the amounts paid as rent to the company Cepe — Commerce Import and Export of Food for lease of a shed in the Industry Sector (SIA). According to the Iges-DF press office, the company that owns the property has already been notified of the decision.

The leasing business is the focus of Operation Pomona, launched on May 31 by prosecutors from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT). It is also the target of two representations of the Public Ministry of Accounts of the DF (MPCDF). The agency alerted the TCDF about an alleged over-invoicing of the rents paid for the use of the property where the Iges-DF Logistics and Service Directorate was installed.

According to an investigation by Gaeco, Cepe is linked to businessman Marcelo Perboni, who works in the wholesale trade of fruit and vegetables. They were the target of searches and seizures authorized by the 7th Criminal Court.

A TCDF audit found that “the leasing process did not meet legal requirements”. The technical staff of the court considered that the specification of the property has characteristics superior to the need for Iges-DF. In addition, the rental price is incompatible with the market.

In the representation of the Public Ministry of Accounts and in the search and seizure request of Operation Pomona, there is still a detail considered fundamental: the property was acquired by Cepe with Pró-DF benefits, 50% discount, to be used in the development program economy and generation of jobs in the wholesale sector. Therefore, there is a misuse of purpose in leasing the property to the government itself.