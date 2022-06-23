DF health network receives medicine for the treatment of covid-19

posted on 06/22/2022 13:59



The drug is used to counter the inflammatory effects of covid-19 – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

This Tuesday (21/6), hospitals in the public network of the Federal District received a batch of 3,870 tablets of the first drug approved for the treatment of covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). Acquired by the Ministry of Health, Barictinib will be used to treat adult patients in an “intermediate” stage of the disease. This means that patients who are conscious, without additional complications, but who require oxygen support, can receive the drug. Treatment involves one tablet a day for two weeks or until discharge.

According to the Assistant Secretary for Health Care, Luciano Agrizzi, the objective is to optimize patient recovery, reduce hospitalization time and reduce the need for ICU beds. The batch was sent to the regional hospitals of Asa Norte, Guará, Taguatinga, Samambaia, Ceilândia, Brazlândia, Gama, Planaltina, Sobradinho and Paranoá, and there will be no distribution in pharmacies as preventive treatment or for mild cases.

The infectious disease doctor Lívia Vanessa Ribeiro, coordinator of the Covid-19 Technical Chamber of the Secretary of Health, explains that Baricitinib acts to prevent a worsening of inflammatory conditions. According to her, in patients who need supplemental oxygen, whether by catheter or mask, the drug can act by reducing inflammatory activity, as well as the need for mechanical ventilation or the evolution to death.





Use

The drug was already used in the Unified Health System for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis and, in early April, it was approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) for use in the treatment of covid-19. . Other drugs such as corticosteroids and anticoagulants are already used in the treatment of the disease.

With information from the Department of Health of the DF