Different symptoms can make monkeypox go unrecognized

Cases in the current monkeypox (monkeypox) outbreak may appear slightly different from those seen in the past, causing the disease to go unrecognized, health officials warn.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release that some presentations of the disease “are mild and sometimes just [em] limited areas of the body, which differs from the classic presentations seen in endemic West and Central African countries”.

Credit: Reproduction/CDCExperts warn of changing pattern of injuries

The difference between what experts are used to when they think of monkeypox cases and what is now being observed is largely concentrated in the rash typically associated with the disease.

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

According to the CDC, patients previously often reported flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches and swollen glands. After that, a characteristic rash appeared on various parts of the body.

Credit: VisualDX Lesions in current monkeypox outbreak are more isolated

However, in recent cases, according to the director of the CDC, “some patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms, and some do not even develop these flu-like symptoms. to the flu”.

In addition, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.

Another detail that caught the CDC’s attention is that some US patients with the disease are reporting proctitis, a painful inflammation of the lining of the rectum. This is not a symptom commonly associated with monkeypox.

This differentiation in symptoms can be explained by the type of virus strain that now circulates outside endemic areas. It is believed to be a milder strain.

How is the transmission?

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, or scabs from an infected person. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions (during prolonged personal contact) and intimate activities such as sex, kissing or cuddling, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).