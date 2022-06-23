Discover the detox foods that promote a “cleaning” in the body

The power of healthy eating is spectacular, with smart food choices, focused on natural options, we can have strong health and expel substances that our body does not need, promoting true cleansing from the inside out.

Some foods, in addition to their beneficial vitamins, have antioxidant elements, which are cleaning agents of toxins and impurities that are accumulated in the body, in other words, they are true detox foods.

7 detox foods that help cleanse the body of toxins and impurities

Before checking the list of detox foods, it is necessary to remember that water intake is a very important factor to ensure the proper functioning of the body. Correct daily hydration, combined with good eating habits and a healthy lifestyle, facilitates the removal of unnecessary substances from the body.

citrus fruits

Fruits such as lemons, oranges, tangerines and pineapples have antioxidant compounds, such as terpenes, which help to transform toxins into defecable compounds.

Turmeric

It is popularly known as turmeric, it is rich in compounds that protect cells against harmful agents, reducing the effect of cellular oxidation, so it is a food that promotes a detox effect in the body.

black and red pepper

They are sources of piperine and capsaicin, essential nutrients for the removal of toxins from the interior of cells.

cruciferous vegetables

They have sulforaphane and glucosinolate, which are antioxidant compounds that protect liver function. They are found in kale, cabbage, watercress, mustard and broccoli.

Green tea

Its catechins stimulate the activation of detoxifying enzymes. Tea has the power to regulate metabolism and prevent blood glucose spikes.

Ginger

It prevents several diseases, but, as a detox food, it is rich in gingerol, responsible for producing an enzyme that eliminates toxins from the body.

Chlorella

This food has great action in preventing the body from absorbing amounts of toxins, including heavy metals, that is, it is a detox food. Other important contributions of Chlorella we can mention the strengthening of the immune system.