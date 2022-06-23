Discover the three Brazilian parks that made the list of the 10 best in the world | Tourism and Travel

The 10 best amusement parks in the world, according to tourists

According to Tripadvisor, the ranking takes into account both the quantity and quality of tourist reviews made between May 1, 2021 and April 30. (learn more below).

Learn more about the three parks:

The best placed on the list was Beto Carrero World, who took 3rd place. Located in the city of Penha, Santa Catarina, the park is second only to Siam Park, in Spain, and Puy du Fou, in France.

Created in December 1991, it has hundreds of attractions, live shows and even the possibility of seeing animals up close. It covers 14 million square meters, 23% of which is built-up area and is open every day from 8:30 am to 7 pm.

There are attractions for all tastes. For those who are more radical, the park recommends going on the rides: “Rebuliço”, “Big Tower”, “Fire Whip” and “Star Mountain”.

The Big Tower, for example, has 100 meters and its height is equivalent to a building with more than 30 floors. In the fall, the elevator reaches a speed of 120 km/h.

But there are also other more peaceful attractions such as the Madagascar Crazy River Adventure, train ride, pictures with the characters or seeing different animals up close.

Another highlight in the park are the shows. At the “Hot Wheels Epic Show”, you can see the full-size Hot Wheels cars performing various extreme stunts.

There are also shows: “Madagascar Circus Show,” “Acqua”, “Excalibur” with a medieval battle, and the musical “The Cowboy’s Dream”. For the brave there is also the “Portal of Darkness”.

Hot Park, located in the city of Rio Quente, in the south of Goiás, was chosen as the 6th best among amusement and water parks in the world, according to a Tripadvisor survey.

Opened in 1997, it is the largest water park in South America, with 55 thousand square meters. The area is 27 km from Caldas Novas, which is one of the main tourist cities in Goiás.

The place has warm, flowing and natural waters, in addition to more than 15 attractions, such as the Xpirado and Half Pipe rides. Praia do Cerrado is also located on site, with waves that reach up to 1.2 meters.

According to Hot Park, the attractions are designed to entertain both young and older children.

It is open every day from 9:30 am to 5 pm, except Thursdays when the park is closed for maintenance.

3 – Terra Mágica Florybal Park (Rio Grande do Sul)

Located in Canela (RS), Terra Mágica Florybal Park was opened in 2011 and took 3 and a half years to build.

The theme park was conceived by Valdir Cardoso, founder of Florybal Chocolates. When looking for land to house a new themed shop, he decided it would be around waterfalls and woods.

The park occupies 4.9 hectares of area. There are 30 attractions, some of which are interactive and others stimulate the imagination, especially of children.

The park’s fantastic dolls and characters are handcrafted in a Florybal pavilion.

Visitors find trails that show historical moments, such as the territory of the dinosaurs, space of primates, village of the Indians, lake of the goddesses, magical forest, sanctuary, among others.

Adventure and adrenaline are also guaranteed with toboggans, a ride with the “Dino Mobile”, the “Pterodactyl Flight” and even the 7D cinema, with films in seven dimensions.

How are winners selected?

According to Tripadvisor, Travellers’ Choice winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted over a 12-month period.

To qualify for an award, the property, business, destination or point of interest must have a Tripadvisor profile for at least 12 months, receive a minimum number of reviews within the award review period, and must maintain or exceed a minimum score of circles on the site.

For specific award sub-categories, additional eligibility criteria may apply, such as the type of guest experiences or on-site amenities.

