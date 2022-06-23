Change in the order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film that brought numerous cameos, such as the return of Professor Xavier from Patrick Stewart nthe Illuminati, has finally arrived on Disney+. However, the film’s position in the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe surprised some fans.

According to the streaming platform, Doctor Strange 2 happens after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and eternalbeing before Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. please note that Spider-Man: No Return Home is not present on Disney+, but it is the adventure that precedes the new adventures of Doctor Strange.

The film’s position in the MCU has some fans questioning the irresponsibility of Doctor Strange and Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme. After all, why didn’t they recognize the involvement of the Celestials—including the one that nearly split the earth in half—or try to intervene in Scarlet Witch’s actions before she became corrupted by the Darkhold?

Apparently they were too busy helping a teenager who wanted to get into college and who, for that, needed to erase everyone’s mind…

